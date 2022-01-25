HOLBROOK — The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, January 9, 2022, through Saturday, January 15, 2022.
On January 9, 2022, Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Randall Avenue in Joseph City for a report of a possible fight. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with Keanu Taylor (27) of Joseph City and Bronsen Hubbard (31) of Joseph City. Bronsen was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail on a previous warrant. Keanu was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Criminal Damage/Domestic Violence.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On January 14, 2022, Deputies executed a search warrant for a civil matter on a residence on the 5800 block of Capps Trail in Pinedale. Charles McCawley (72) of Pinedale was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Trespassing and Criminal Damage.
On January 15, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to State Route 277 and Indian Pottery Road for a report of a female bleeding from a domestic violence incident. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim who advised she had been hit by Richard DuBois (67) of Overgaard. Deputies contacted Richard and placed him under arrest and booked him into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated Assault/Domestic Violence.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
No significant activity.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On January 12, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Elk Parkway in Lakeside for a 911 hang-up. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to the parties involved. Austin Trujillo (29) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On January 13, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Country Club Circle in Pinetop. A DUI investigation was conducted and Janelle Meade (23) of Fort Apache, AZ, was arrested and charged with DUI-related charges.
On January 15, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Ponderosa Lane in Lakeside regarding a suspicious call for service. The reporting party advised no one should be at the residence. Deputies contacted individuals in the residence and advised they needed to leave. Howard Phillips (41) of Lakeside was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant. Cory Bradford (32) of Duncan, AZ, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant. Both Howard and Cory were booked into Navajo County Annex.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
