HOLBROOK—The following information comes from press releases from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman and includes activity in the unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon which are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO.
On January 31, 2022, Deputies made contact with Bradley Jay Hulsey (50) of Holbrook at the Dollar General store in Holbrook. Bradley was found to have a valid and confirmed warrant and weapons on his person. Bradley was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for the warrant, two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel: On February 2, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of White Mountain Road in Lakeside for a disorderly call. Charles Parkinson (41) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Threatening, Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
On February 4, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of County Club Drive in Lakeside for reports of an unknown subject on their property. Douglas Osburn (29) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Possession of Narcotic Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Refusing to Provide Identification and valid and confirmed warrants.
On February 5, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Vallery Lane in Lakeside. During the traffic stop, a vehicle was attempting to back up, nearly hitting the deputy’s fully marked patrol vehicle. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle. A DUI investigation was conducted and Nannette Lee (38) of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI related charges.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: On February 4, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 277 and Buckskin Road. A DUI investigation was conducted. Jessie Ahboah was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI.
Also on February 4, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and State Route 277. A DUI investigation was conducted and Cameron Baker (23) of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Aggravated DUI.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes: On February 3, 2022, Deputies made contact with a driver on the 4500 block of Colt Road in Snowflake. A DUI investigation was conducted and Shaun McDonnel (58) of Snowflake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI to the slightest and DUI/Drugs.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates: On February 4, 2022, Deputies made contact with a vehicle on State Route 77 and U.S. 60. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be asleep behind the wheel at the intersection. A DUI investigation was conducted. Louden Wall-Tiffany (27) of Show Low, was arrested for DUI related charges.
Sheriff’s advisories: If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. Your help is greatly appreciated.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.