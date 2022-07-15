The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from June 26-July 2.
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff
On June 26, 2022, Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Randall Street in Joseph City for reports of a female yelling and hitting doors. Deputies spoke with an individual that matched the description given by the reporting party. Cynthia Lief (51) of Joseph City, refused to provide her real name, struck a Deputy with her fist, and resisted arrest. Cynthia was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Refusing to Provide Truthful Name.
On June 28, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 289 in the Holbrook area for traffic violations. A K-9 was deployed, which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 30 pounds of Methamphetamine. William Ellis (65) of Kentucky and Amanda Peay (42) of Michigan were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges.
On June 29, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 257 in the Winslow area for traffic violations. A K-9 was deployed, which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 30,000 Fentanyl pills. Gilberto Garcia (22) and Roberto Martinez-Torres (22) both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs for sale, and two counts of Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale.
On June 30, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Coopertown Road in Winslow in regards to a disorderly subject. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the individuals involved. Andre Hollins (30) of Winslow was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct/ Domestic Violence. Shylane Penrod (24) of Winslow, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Interfering with Judicial Proceedings/Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, June 26, 2022, through Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On June 29, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 near the Senior Center in Heber. A DUI investigation was conducted and Joseph Craig Bower (32) of Heber was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for DUI-Slightest Degree, Open Container, and Resting Arrest.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On July 1, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Pearce Road in Show Low in reference to a physical fight. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to witnesses. Christopher Baldwin (40) of Fort Defiance was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Public Nuisance, and Disorderly Conduct.
On July 2, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Mescalero Drive in Show Low, in reference to a domestic violence incident. Information was given that one individual involved left the residence. A vehicle matching the description was seen by Deputies and fled from them, colliding with another vehicle and fleeing again. Deputies arrived at the 2400 block of Ellsworth Avenue and located the involved vehicle. Jace Frank Eden (64) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI-above 0.08, Failure to stop, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Flight, Criminal Damage, Assault/Domestic Violence, and DUI to the slightest.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On June 26, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Wagon Wheel Plaza regarding a domestic violence call for service. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised David Hawkey (31) of Lakeside, damaged property inside the residence. David was arrested for Criminal Damage/ Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
