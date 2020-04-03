The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• March 23 — At approximately 9 p.m., Perrisa Valentine, 46, of Holbrook, and Jeffrey Baloo 41, of Holbrook, were arrested for disorderly donduct fighting-domestic violence in the 6000 block of Mclaws Road in Holbrook.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• March 22 — Deputies responded to the area of Mogollon and Yates Rd. regarding a reported animal problem. During the investigation Albert Brown, 42, was arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into the NCSO Show Low Annex.
Area 4
• March 22— Deputies responded to the area of Old Woodruff near milepost 2 to conduct follow-up on a previously reported matter. During the investigation Sharli Fredrickson, 31, was arrested and booked for an active warrant for her arrest.
• March 28 — Deputies responded to the area of the 5000 block of Sourdough Rd. to regarding a report of a violation of a court order. At the conclusion of the investigation Andrew Ciferri, 24, was cited on a promise to appear in the Snowflake Justice Court.
Area 5 and 6
• March 27 — Deputies were dispatched to the Blue Ridge Jr. High regarding a violation of a court order that was occurring in the county area. At the conclusion of the investigation David Walters, 55, was issued a promise to appear in the Pinetop Lakeside Justice Court.
NCSO Reminders
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928) 536-7327, (928) 532-6060, (928) 535-7111, (928) 524-4050, or (928) 289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
