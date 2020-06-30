The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• June 15 – Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a traffic stop on Highway 87 near milepost 347 for a speeding violation arrested Alvin Etsitty, 57, of Ganado, on a warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
• June 17 — Deputies on Highway 87 near milepost 338 arrested Thomas McCauley, 57, of Winslow, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
Holbrook and Surrounding Areas
• June 16 — Deputies at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Loran Monroe, 27, of Winslow, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
• June 17 — Deputies in the 7660 block of Pinto Street in Sun Valley cited and released Robert Newell, 75, of Sun Valley, charged with misuse of 911.
• June 19 — Deputies on State Route 77 near milepost 375 arrested Shavonne Livingston, 20, of New Mexico, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
• June 20 — Deputies at the Navajo County Governmental Complex in Holbrook arrested Kenneth Cail, 61, of Lakeside, charged with third degree trespassing.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard Area
June — Deputies in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek in Heber-Overgaard arrested Justin Roberts, 31, charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Snowflake/Taylor and Surrounding Area
• June 15 — Deputies in the 8400 block of Pueblo Crossing in Snowflake arrested Brent Betancourt, 31, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage and on a warrant.
• June 17 — Deputies in the 8300 block of Ridge Drive in White Mountain Lakes arrested Seth Pittinaro, 20, charged with domestic violence-related assault, theft, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, impersonating a peace officer and resisting arrest.
— Deputies arrested Jeffery Kilcoin, 32, on a warrant.
Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside and Surrounding Area
• June 14 —Deputies in the 2900 west block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Desi-Rae Greasewood, 26, charged with disorderly conduct and assault.
• June 16 — Deputies in the 6900 block of Kings High Road in the Linden area cited and released Hunter March, 22, charged with criminal damage.
— Deputies on a traffic stop in the area of White Mountain Boulevard and Cedar Ridge in Show Low cited and released Garrett Naranjo, 19, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• June 17 — Deputies on a traffic stop in the area of the Deuce of Clubs and Owens in Show Low cited and released Olive Carrollhach, 25, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Deputies in the 2900 west block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Ahmad Tawil, 30, on three warrants.
• June 19 — Deputies on State Route 260 in Pinetop arrested Melissa Hoyt, 29, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Deputies in the 3000 block of Kempa Drive in Lakeside arrested Cody Hunt-Fierro, 22, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage and aggravated assault.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please acontact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
• June 18 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at Pioneer Park on North First East Street in Snowflake cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy from Taylor, and cited and released Pete Garrick, 18, of Snowflake, Josh Rodgers, 20, of Snowflake, and Juan Rosales, 18, of Taylor, all charged with underage drinking.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor cited and released Lauren Crittenden, 23, of Lakeside charged with Shoplifting.
— Police arrested Thomas Torbet, 53, of Snowflake, on a Navajo County warrant for a probation violation.
• June 19 — Police at the Speedway gas station on North Main Street arrested Sampson Hayes, 43, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Navajo County.
