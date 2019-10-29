The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, October 20, 2019 through Saturday, October 26, 2019. The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

• On Oct. 20, deputies took a report of a stolen ATV near the railroad tracks in Winslow. The ATV has not yet been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

• On October 24, Adam Sample, 26 of Holbrook was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook for possession of a dangerous drug and promoting prison contraband. Sample was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

• On Oct. 26 Michael Frazier, 54 of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on State Route 77 at milepost 400, in Holbrook, for driving on a revoked license. Frazier was cited and released.

• On Oct. 25, 2019, Aaron Reidhead, 44 of Heber, was arrested on Camp Rd. at Sibcy Rd. in Holbrook, for disorderly conduct. Reidhead was cited and released.

The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of Oct. 20-26.

• On Oct. 20 deputies made a traffic stop for a civil traffic violation in Pinetop. After investigation Arthur Lavender, 30 of Pinetop, was arrested for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container. Lavender was criminal cited for the offences.

• On Oct. 21, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Deer Run in Show Low for a disorderly call. After investigation Jesse Eden, 34 of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Jesse was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Oct. 22, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Big Bear Drive in Show Low about a disorderly call. After investigation Daniel Flick, 42 of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Flick was criminally cited and released from the scene.

• On Oct. 25, deputies responded to Forest Service Rd. 146 in Heber about a subject wanting to turn himself in for warrants. Perry Axon, 35 of Pinedale, was arrested for 2 valid arrest warrants and for theft of a vehicle. Axon was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532-6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.

ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.

Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.

Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.

Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.