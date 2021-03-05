HEBER/OVERGAARD - David Lorenzo was reported missing to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 2021. David and family were staying in a weekend rental in Heber, Arizona where David was last seen.
David resides in Phoenix Arizona, but his direction of travel from Heber Arizona is unknown. David is known to frequent the Black Canyon Lake, and surrounding forest areas. David is likely traveling in a White 2002 Ford Excursion bearing Arizona Cardinals License plate B1F695.
Any information related to David’s current whereabouts should be directed to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at (928)524-4050 or email Detective Germann at darren.germann@navajocountyaz.gov
