Regarding "More COVID-19 hysteria," in the April 3, Independent, by L Baker: Given the national and global situation we are all in, and with Easter around the corner, surely your collective editorial board can come up with 'Opinion' of higher intellectual, rational, and discursive value. This lady's calling card I'm sure reads "With malice toward all, with charity for none."
As the only newspaper in the area the least you owes us is a voice of inclusion, charity, and rationality, not some fringe hysterical rabid lone wolf, howling in the night.
Francis Norris,
Lakeside
