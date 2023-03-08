Recently, a family was rescued in under an hour when they got lost on a White Mountain trail, thanks to new reflective trail markers.
TRACKS, a local non-profit organization that maintains 200 miles of hiking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing trails in the White Mountains, has replaced the old blue diamonds with new white reflective diamonds.
Nick Lund, president of TRACKS, explained the blue diamonds were easily missed at night.
“When someone calls dispatch because they’re lost or hurt, they’re often traumatized and don’t remember where they are,” said Lund.
Lund recounted a story about the first emergency call that 911 received after the white reflective diamonds were in place. A family with two young kids and an older dog called after they realized they were lost. It was getting dark, and they didn’t have a flashlight.
The dispatcher asked for the code from the nearest diamond, found their location and told them they were a mile away from the nearest forest road. The dispatcher told the family that a Forest Service officer would meet them on that road.
Lund said the family found the officer and expressed appreciation, saying it was a comfort to get help so quickly.
A grant from Arizona Game and Fish paid for the white reflective diamonds. Each diamond has a code on it, so if someone needs help on the trail, they can call dispatch and give them the code from the nearest diamond, and a responding officer can locate them within 45 minutes.
TRACKS approached the U.S. Forest Service about replacing the diamonds and together, they changed them out. TRACKS gave the GPS coordinates of each diamond to all regional emergency responders so they can respond quickly.
Before the white diamonds were in place, it could take multiple responding officers hours to locate a lost or injured individual because the trail system is so expansive, said Lund.
Stephanie Irwin, mayor of Pinetop-Lakeside, praised TRACKS for their work, and for the White Mountain Trail System being named a 2023 Leave No Trace Spotlight as chosen by Subaru/Leave No Trace.
“TRACKS has been a great partner with the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, and we are very excited about this latest accomplishment,” Irwin said. “We pride ourselves on being good stewards of our beautiful environment, and this is just one more way of promoting that effort.”
She added, “The many volunteers who work with TRACKS contribute hours of service to create and maintain the trails within and surrounding our community. They have created a network that allows for all levels and ages to participate either hiking, biking, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, or on horseback. I encourage all our residents and visitors to take advantage of all 200 miles that are available.”
The White Mountain trail system is also the only trail system in Arizona that was chosen as a 2023 Leave No Trace Spotlight community.
“It’s a real honor and a real surprise to be chosen to be their spotlight for 2023,” said Lund.
When asked what efforts went into making the White Mountain Trail system the premier trail system in the state, Lund said, “The hard work of the volunteers in TRACKS to maintain the trail system.”
He said it’s a constant effort to make sure that there’s no erosion, excessively rocky places or anything on the trails that could cause anyone difficulty in using the trails.
TRACKS is the only group that is authorized in the White Mountains by the U.S. Forest Service to maintain localnon-motorized trails, as well as create new trails.
TRACKS volunteers hit the trails every Monday morning from late spring to early fall. Volunteers groom trails, put any missing signs or reflective diamonds back up, repair signs that have been vandalized and repair anything that could hinder users from using the trails.
TRACKS members also meet weekly in the summer to go on group hikes and mountain bike rides. The public is invited to join TRACKS.
To get updates about weekly hikes and mountain bike rides, go to trackswhitemountains.org.
