Get Centered, Grounded and Connected. Join us Jan. 1 from 1- 2:30 pm either in-studio at Open Spaces Yoga Center or on Zoom for our annual free New Year’s Day Yoga Class for everyone with Lisa Gallinger, Certified Forrest Yoga Instructor.
Booking Online is required this year for in-studio attendance so we can limit the class size to nine students. To book online go to ww.openspacesyoga.com.
If you prefer to stay home and join in on Zoom, contact Lisa at 510-418-5443. Open Spaces Yoga Center is located at 476 W. White Mountain Blvd. #12, Lakeside, AZ 85929, just south of the Blue Ridge School campus. Contact us at info@openspacesyoga.com or call (928) 3674636 with any questions. And have a happy, hopeful and peaceful New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.