This is a great time of year.
Not because the weather is beautiful, everything is green, or that the fish are biting. It’s because it’s time for the 11th annual Springerville Rib Throwdown.
I haven’t missed a year since it started, and my mouth is already watering just thinking about it. This year’s three-day event is brought to us by Better World Barbeque, LLC, with Barbeque Championship Series and AZ Barbeque pitching in.
The event will start on Thursday in the Springerville Town Park, located behind the Heritage Center, Police Department and Town Hall. Thursday evening festivities begin in the park at 6:00 p.m. with a Tri–Tip or Pulled Pork Dinner for $12 per plate. The public is invited, and it will be first come, first served, so come early.
On Friday night, same place, same time, there will be an Appetizer Contest and the public is invited to enter. Just bring a minimum of 200 small portions for judging. Cash prizes will be awarded. Tasting begins at 6:15 p.m. There is a minimum donation of $10 to participate in this dining experience.
So by now you are drooling after waiting two days to get to the ribs and you’re yelling at your spouse to hurry up because the ribs go on sale at noon, and you want to be there before they’re all gone. Don’t forget to bring your bib. You may need one. Rib tickets are $2.00 each for a unique assortment of flavorful smoked treats. The tasting doesn’t stop there; at 1:00 p.m. there is a Fireball Dish turn-in for dishes made with Fireball as an ingredient. At 2:00 p.m. the “Kids Q” turn-in begins and you can meet your future “Q Masters”.
Mike Nuttall of Better World Barbeque thought you would like to know the names of the main sponsors of the event. Thanks go out to the town of Springerville, the Town of eager, George and Winnie Reimann family, White Mountain Regional Medical Center, High Country Propane, Salt River Project, Hensley Distributing, Backyard Pepsi, Tucson Electric Power, Sierra Propane, and our host hotel Reed’s lodge. Mike said, “We couldn’t do this without them”.
Contest awards and raffle prize drawings begin at 4:00 p.m. There are many great raffle prizes to win, and you do not need to be present to win. A fifty/fifty raffle will also be available.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Corporal Joe McCarthy Foundation, Local First Responders, the Legacy Scholarship Fund, Inc. and the Apache County Trail Riders, Inc.
There is still time to grow a beard and put together a loin cloth for that true caveman experience. Ladies, use your imagination. For more information check out the 2022 Springerville Rib Throwdown on Facebook or www.betterworldbarbeque.org.
