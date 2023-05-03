Max Comer

Show Low High School student Max Comer, pictured in a video-call screenshot with his mother, Jami Long, was hospitalized in Phoenix after an alleged attack on April 14.

 Courtesy of Jami Long

An unidentified 15-year-old male is being held in custody for his alleged involvement last month in the assault of a fellow Show Low High School student at a public park.

On April 14, Show Low police state they were contacted about an assault that occurred at Show Low City Park, 1501 W. Owens St., earlier that evening.

