By the autumn of 1873 the powers in Washington had concluded that the peace policies of Vincent Colyer and Gen. Howard were not working, and offensive action would be necessary to bring the hostiles who continued raiding onto the reservations.
Gen. George Crook, commander of the Department of Arizona, began in September against hostile groups west and north of Prescott.
By November he had created separate commands to operate from the widely-separated military posts. Each command was directed by experienced officers with its own Native American scouts, who had an intimate knowledge of the country, and its own pack train of supplies. Throughout the winter they were constantly on patrol in the central Arizona mountains before concentrating on the Tonto Basin. There were many engagements with the enemy. The battles at Salt River Cave in December and Turret Peak in March 1873 resulted in great loss of life and a few surviving women and children taken captive.
Until this time the only captives taken were collected after such battles, but by April small groups began to come into military posts asking to surrender.
In the first week of April, a group arrived at Camp Verde asking to make peace. They were told to return with their principal chiefs and Gen. Crook would talk with them. Crook sent scouts out to locate the military columns still in the field and halt all hostilities until it was seen if they really would surrender.
One of the most influential of the Tonto leaders, known to the army as “Charley Pan,” brought in 300 of his people to Camp Verde, and within a short while more than 1,200 surrendered.
Lt. Bourke, who was Gen. Crook’s aide, later wrote about the general’s meeting with “Charley Pan.” The Indian leader told the general that he could no longer fight against the white troops and his own people as well. They could not hunt as a rifle shot could be heard. They could not cook because the smoke would be seen. They were afraid to sleep at night for fear they would be attacked when the sun came up. There was nowhere they could hide that the Apache scouts would not find them.
The general shook hands and told him that if he would live at peace and stop killing people he would be the best friend he ever had. He said it was useless to argue about who started the war; there were bad Americans just as there were bad Indians and bad Mexicans, but now was the time to establish peace. The Indians must remain on the reservation and submit to a daily count until all the bad Indians had been killed or captured so the whites would know who was bad and who was good. The army would keep bad white men away and protect the good Indians and teach them to live as the whites did, with hard work and full bellies.
After the battle at Turret Peak, Capt. Randall’s command took their captives to Camp Verde and were there when the other Indians surrendered. After being resupplied, they left Camp Verde on April 15, 1873, to return home to Camp Apache and scout the area along the way.
A week later they found and fired on a small group of Tonto Apaches, who immediately surrendered on April 25. On the upper reaches of Canyon Creek they surrounded and attacked a large group of Tontos led by Delshay, one of the best-known and wanted of the hostile chiefs. After only a few shots were fired, Delshay raised a white flag and asked to surrender. Capt. Randall replied that he didn’t trust him, as he had lied too many times in the past, and he preferred to just fight it out then and there.
Delshay began to cry and said he wanted to save his people, who were starving. He said that in the fall he had 125 warriors and was afraid of no one, but now he had only 20 left and would accept any terms. He asked only for his life and that of his people.
After hesitating a while, Randall accepted his unconditional surrender and added another 130 captives to those already acquired. He took them all with him to Camp Apache.
The command had been gone for 15 weeks. They had traveled over 500 miles of the roughest country in Arizona, captured one of the most sought-after hostile leaders and his band, and suffered no casualties.
