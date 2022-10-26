Two weeks before the Nov. 8 elections, a companion book to the film “2,000 Mules” found its way to bookshelves after a full recall and multiple delays, pulling the trigger for lawsuits, controversy, and course discussion.
“2,000 Mules” was released in May of this year and reinvigorated discussion about the validity of 2020’s election results which ousted Donald Trump and put Joe Biden in the presidential seat.
The film, directed and written by political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, claims to present irrefutable evidence proving that multiple left-wing nonprofit groups coordinated efforts to drop multiple ballots in drop boxes across the country, with some claims suggesting at least 400,000 casted votes were illegitimate. D'Souza attempts to back up these claims with raw video footage and cellular data compiled by True the Vote, a conservative non-profit based in Texas.
The validity of these claims of election fraud remains, for the most part, speculative. Reputable sources such as NPR and Epoch News have found evidence of minor cases of voter fraud, including Bruce Bartman, a Pennsylvania resident who was sentenced to five years of probation for casting an illegal vote in favor of Donald Trump on behalf of his mother. Bartman’s mother had passed away more than a year before the election, and in an apology to the court, Bartman said “I was isolated last year in lockdown. I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”
These cases do exist, but they are few and far in between. In July, D'Souza claimed that his book was “going to reveal the names of several of these stash houses” that were used by the unspecified liberal non-profits. Not even one is mentioned by name in the released book, but this may be because of the significant changes that were made during the book's recall.
Regnery Publishing, mostly known for publishing releasing books by conservative politicians and pundits such as Sarah Palin and Newt Gingrich, pulled the book in September citing at “publishing error”. NPR acquired an original copy of the book as it was to be released a month ago and noted some major changes. Passages were removed claiming involvement by antifa and Black Lives Matter. Passages describing “vote-trafficking” were toned down and now changed to imply democratic organizations are “storing ballots”.
The main source of evidence used in the film version to back D'Souza’s claims is geolocation data gathered by TTV. The data shows multiple individuals going from voter box to voter box in Georgia and implies these individuals were repeatedly voting to sway in the election in Biden’s favor. The data seems to be the main crutch underneath D'Souza’s accusations but was considered insubstantial by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI concluded that the locations used to gather the data are paths of consistent transit, meaning the data may also be mixed in with people walking to work or visiting a popular restaurant for lunch.
In an interview with Fox News, D'Souza said he omitted the organization’s names because of push back from his lawyers concerned about the lawsuits he was already receiving, even though no record of any lawsuits against D'Souza.
Simply put, if true, hard, irrefutable evidence exists proving the 2020 election’s results were fraudulent, D'Souza film and newly released book are not it. While D'Souza compiled a list of interesting leads that could lead to a strong investigation, his case against the election’s integrity remains unfounded. The description for the books listing on Amazon says, “D’Souza makes a powerful argument that 2020 was a stolen election. More important, D’Souza proves it,” but the result does nothing of the sort.
So, will this be what convinces the conservative masses to understand and accept the results as they were presented to American people? The short answer is “no”.
Kenneth Mayer, the University of Wisconsin-Madison political scientist, said, “They are interpreting data that confirms their pre-existing conclusions. It’s a zombie claim; no matter how many times you kill it, it keeps coming back.” Mayer concludes that most of the American people have made up their mind on the results of the election and that very little will sway them against their pre-conceived way of thinking. As a result, working-class American voters find themselves dealing with the fallout.
On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed in response to a string of incidents related to “Operation Drop Box” in Phoenix. The lawsuit specifically names Lions of Liberty and the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, who have dispatched individuals in tactical gear to take pictures and record video footage of Arizona residents attempting to cast their early ballots. The lawsuit claims these individuals are attempting to intimidate voters and specifically mentions the groups being inspired by the claims mentioned in “2,000 Mules”.
These are men and women who feel an urgent need to protect the integrity of America’s elections and want to ensure their voices are heard but appear to be doing so based on unbased claims. The voters they are accused of harassing are in the same boat; they do care about the state of America’s democracy and want to fulfill their role in it.
On the ideological level, they want the same thing, but they’re confronting the issue from opposite sides, and media such as “2,000 Mules” doesn’t seem to be helping either side find closure or, more importantly, a solution.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
