FORT APACHE — The 21st Ndee ła adé, “Gathering of the People,” is a daylong celebration of Apache culture that includes traditional dancers and singers in full regalia competing for prizes in multiple categories.
There will also be cultural demonstrations, arts and crafts, educational booths, traditional food vendors and athletic events throughout the day — including disc golf, horseshoe and outdoor volleyball tournaments.
The annual celebration takes place on Saturday at Fort Apache Historic Park and is open to the public. It is an opportunity for the White Mountain Apache Tribe to honor its heritage and for visitors to learn about Apache culture and enjoy a day of festivities.
The first thing of the day is the 7 Mile for 7 Generations Walk/Run with registration at 7 a.m. For those who wish to participate in the song and dance performances, that registration is at 9 a.m. The grand procession begins at 10 a.m. with tribal members of all ages filing by in their ceremonial dress.
Located 4 miles south of Whiteriver, and one-half mile east of Arizona Highway 73, Fort Apache is rich with history dating back through hundreds of years of Apache generations. In the 1870s, U.S. troops from the 21st infantry and 1st cavalry reached an agreement with Apache leaders and built what became Fort Apache.
After the army abandoned the post in 1922, the site became the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Theodore Roosevelt Indian Boarding School. The school building operates today as a middle school under the administration of a school board selected by the Tribal Council.
Since assuming oversight in 2007, the nonprofit Fort Apache Heritage Foundation has been refurbishing and repurposing many of the historic buildings that remain at Fort Apache, including the commanding officer’s quarters, the BIA clubhouse and a teacher’s cottage.
Onsite there is also the Nohwike’ Bágowa, “House of Our Footprints,” Museum, that houses permanent exhibits.
The Kinishba Ruins National Historic Landmark is located approximately 4 miles west of Fort Apache and is open to visitors who first obtain a permit from the museum.
Whether you come for the Gathering of the People celebration on Saturday or decide to visit Fort Apache Historic Park another time, it is sure to be a day of historical interest.
