When the going gets rough, the tough pitch in!
Everyone loves rain. Not everyone loves buckets of rain at one time. So says the White Mountains Shooters Association Inc., which as soon as we had reopened the Second Knoll Target Range from Stage 3 restrictions, we closed again because of storm damage.
Don’t misunderstand us, we love rain. We don’t like so much rain that our backstops slide onto the range floor, the Grand Canyon relocates to our entry road and mud runs amuck on the concrete shooting positions.
However, the good side of this experience is that you can always count on our membership to help out and clean up the mess.
When you manage an outdoor shooting range you are at the mercy of Mother Nature. Many times competitions are canceled and firearms training are rescheduled, but the public range can still open as long as access is guaranteed for even those vehicles that don’t have high profiles. If you can get down our road into the “pit” safely, we will be open.
I’m proud of our membership that came forward to pitch in. It was a little rough, but we toughed it out!
