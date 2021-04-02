Calving Season Is In Full Swing, But What Do I Do If There Are Calving Problems?
Dystocia is the condition when it becomes difficult or impossible for the cow to deliver the calf without assistance. Producers may not know the exact time the cow goes into labor, but with careful observation, and knowing the general guidelines will help the producer identify dystocia early enough to assist the cow to have a successful delivery.
Beyond watching the clock, there are some signs to look for that indicate a cow needs some assistance. If the legs of the calf present with bottom of the hooves pointed downward, which is normal, or the calf’s nose is visible, and the calf’s tongue or nose starts to swell, help may be required. If the bottom of the hooves are pointed upward, this is a backwards calf and the cow will need assistance. Calves can have several other abnormal presentations, which will usually require veterinary assistance.
Probably the number one cause of dystocia is sire choice, as some bulls and breeds have high birth weights. Maternal origins of dystocia include failure of cervical dilation and uterine torsion. Failure of cervical dilation is associated with long-term progesterone supplementation during pregnancy.
Frequent observations during the day and night during calving season is the best way to identify dystocia early, which can be a lifesaver for the calves. However, don’t wait too long to reach out for professional help if you have calving problems that you can’t solve yourself; call your veterinarian early enough so they make it on time to save the both the cow and the calf.
