Silver Creek Canyon near Snowflake, Arizona has been a gathering place for thousands of years. Carved out of the earth by the dependable little creek of the same name, Silver Creek supplies water to thirsty animals, plants and humans. Petroglyphs can be found

throughout this beautiful oasis but unfortunately so can graffiti and trash. Modern visitors, armed with spray paint and rifles have systematically painted over and blasted away much of the ancient rock art. Locals watched helplessly as old furniture, car tires and trash were trucked to the edge and heaved into the abyss just for entertainment. It was a mess, but messes can be cleaned up and Silver Creek is no exception.

