Silver Creek Canyon near Snowflake, Arizona has been a gathering place for thousands of years. Carved out of the earth by the dependable little creek of the same name, Silver Creek supplies water to thirsty animals, plants and humans. Petroglyphs can be found
throughout this beautiful oasis but unfortunately so can graffiti and trash. Modern visitors, armed with spray paint and rifles have systematically painted over and blasted away much of the ancient rock art. Locals watched helplessly as old furniture, car tires and trash were trucked to the edge and heaved into the abyss just for entertainment. It was a mess, but messes can be cleaned up and Silver Creek is no exception.
Without having any idea what he was getting into, the author used the county assessor’s website to identify the owners of the property; Aztec Land and Cattle Company. Some photos of the destruction were shared with them and soon permission was granted to clean up the site. Steve Brophy, CEO of Aztec gave his enthusiastic support along with contact information for the family who leased the land for grazing.
Robert Mark and Evelyn Billo (experts in graffiti removal) visited Snowflake and demonstrated how to use Elephant Snot to loosen and remove old spray paint. Armed with this knowledge and $200 worth of donated snot (thanks Agave AAS!) decades of old graffiti was soon cleaned up. This amazing transformation only happened because of the unwavering support from NE Regional RC Dave Salge and a small army of dedicated volunteers.
Only a couple weeks after completing our work a group of kids sprayed the canyon walls with obscenities and left piles of fresh trash. When the rancher who leases the land saw photos of the latest damage he agreed to something that had never been done before; lock up the gates and close the area. This gave us several months of exclusive access allowing removal of all the recent damage as well as older paint and trash.
After posting photos on the community Facebook page and requesting help, 10 people gave up their Saturday to clean up the canyon. The manager of the local Pizza Hut saw the post and fed everyone. Aztec provided signage notifying visitors that they are on private property and requesting respect for the petroglyphs. A couple of trail cams were donated helping identify visitors. This is where the story gets good: almost everyone who has visited since our clean ups has treated the area with respect and left only footprints.
