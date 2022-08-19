Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 1:55 pm
Fall sports are underway!
The sixth-annual Kurt Alcumbrac Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club.
The tournament will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. It will consist of two-person teams representing the UA and ASU in a four-ball match play format. Scoring is one (1) point for winning hole.
All funds raised will go to a student from Blue Ridge High School’s class of 2022 who is attending the winning team’s university.
Entry fees are $25 donation for club members, plus cart fee if applicable, and $75 for non-club members, plus tax that includes donation.
Each player will receive a beer after play to celebrate with or cry in.
For more information or to sign up, visit the pro shop or call 928-369-4531.
Non-play contributions are also acceptable for scholarship.
Darrin Reed tourney set in September
The Darrin Reed Foundation Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Golf Club in Show Low.
There will be an 11:30 a.m. check-in and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A dinner, auction and raffle will follow the tournament.
Registration by Aug. 26 is required for four-person teams and the cost is $500. For more information or to register, send emails to darrinreedfoundation@gmail.com.
