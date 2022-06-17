SHOW LOW — 77 Subaru in the Northern Arizona Automall is now open. Chaz Hatch is the dealer principal, and 77 Subaru will join his other stores in Arizona and New Mexico, most notably, Hatch Toyota.
“We bought the vacant facility in August and had no franchise in sight,” Hatch said.
Seth Gaston, executive manager over Hatch’s dealerships in Arizona and New Mexico said, “So, we decided to clean up the property without any idea of which manufacture we could land.”
Timing for attracting a new franchise agreement during an unprecedented semiconductor chip shortage did provide challenges.
“We looked at as many options as we could from day one,” Hatch said. “Working tirelessly on all possibilities, we didn’t even think one right in our back yard might be available. When we look back, it is amazing how it all fell in to place.”
Hatch acquired the Subaru franchise from the Horne Auto Group.
“The Hornes have been great to deal with,” he said.
Gaston said, “They knew that we were the right fit for Subaru. Subaru’s philosophy is aligned with Chaz’s. They support local charities through their ‘Love Promise’ commitment, and that is how we operate too.”
The 77 Subaru team took advantage of having a nearly vacant showroom to host the Show Low High School prom.
“On May 21, we had 350 attendees for the prom. That is the largest crowd in the history of Show Low’s prom.” Gaston added, “giving back to our community is how dealerships like 77 Subaru will succeed. It resonates and people learn to trust those that are willing to give a hand up.”
Getting approved for a Subaru franchise is not an easy chore. “First of all, Subaru demands that their dealership is a stand-alone facility. We had that, but we also had to agree to make our facility Subaru-compliant.” Gaston said, “We are excited to refresh this facility so it will be something our team can be proud of.”
77 Subaru construction will be performed by local businesses.
“We are committed to use all local contractors. Those jobs and those dollars need to stay on this mountain,” Gaston said. “We have received a crazy amount of support as we are trying to hire local. We have had a big turnout to get on board.”
Starting a new dealership is attractive to Hatch.
“We look forward to modeling our dealership after our current business model at our other stores,” Hatch said. “We will employ product specialists; they are not commissioned sales people. And we will be treating our guests the way that we want to be treated, like family. That is the culture in place at all of my stores.”
Gaston said, “Starting a store from scratch is exciting to me. I love a challenge.”
Continuing, “this dealership will employ upwards of 50 jobs. We will hire and train employees in the business model we have in place at our other stores. It might be that people will come on board because they want to improve their way of life.”
The 77 Subaru leadership will include General Manager Michael Crawford, comptroller Janice Smith and Damien Morales in finance. Other positions available will include office staff, technicians, service advisers and product specialists.
Gaston especially wanted to thank the city of Show Low.
“Ed Muder, Show Low city manager, and his team have been wonderful and helped us a ton to move this forward. All of the local municipalities have been great actually. I am not sure where we would be without their help.”
77 Subaru is located just off of Highway 77 in the Northern Arizona Automall in Show Low.
