The internet and telephone outages from June 11-13, caused by vandalism to a Frontier Communications fiber optic cable near Woodruff, affected residents, businesses and emergency services throughout Apache and Navajo counties.
On June 16, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, Lt. Alden Whipple and Communication Supervisor Caitlin Montoya, along with St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey, met with Arizona Corporation Commission members and representatives from Frontier Communications, to discuss the redundancy of the 911 fiber network.
Spivey said, “We appreciate the conversation and coordination in an attempt to work together to try to rectify the continued outages that we are regularly experiencing.”
In response to the results of that meeting, Spivey said in an email, “I believe that the meeting with Frontier Communications was a good starting point for coming up with a solution. My position has not changed. Frontier Communications is responsible and should be held accountable by the Arizona Corporation Commission to making the necessary improvements. If nothing is done, the outages are still going to occur.”
On June 28-29, the Arizona Corporation Commission, whose mission is to ensure safe, reliable and affordable utility services and more, directed its staff to prepare a remedy order to bring Frontier Communications of the White Mountains back into compliance following a period of various 911 and other service outages in its service territory.
This move came after the vandalism of Frontier fiber optic lines, caused by shotgun blasts in June, resulting in service outages. The remedy order outlined a plan to improve the reliability of Frontier’s services in the area. The commission requested that the following issues be covered in the remedy order:
• Frontier will set up points of interconnection with the Arizona Department of Administration.
• Frontier will file its emergency response plan.
• Frontier will actively apply for federal funds to use for network improvements.
• Frontier will provide a biweekly updates to the commission on its progress in applying for and receiving federal funds.
• Frontier is to attend a future Town Hall meeting in St. Johns.
• Frontier is to identify areas in its network where redundancy is needed.
• Frontier is to provide a list of priority areas in its network where redundancy is needed.
• Enforcement provisions should Frontier not comply with the remedy plan.
On July 7, Arizona Corporation commissioners hosted a Town Hall event in St. Johns to hear from the community regarding several issues with Frontier Communications of the White Mountains service, notably outages of the 911 service.
Then, at the commission’s open meetings July 12-13, commissioners voted to approve the remedy order for Citizens Telecommunications of the White Mountains, Citizens Utilities Rural Company, Navajo Communications Company and Frontier Communications of the Southwest (collectively Frontier).
According to the AZCC website, Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson’s amendment adopted several recommendations from Spivey, which added provisions to the remedy order. All provisions contained in the remedy order are outlined below:
• Frontier to interconnect with the ADOA and Comtech’s system within 60 days.
• Frontier to file an emergency response plan with the commission and all public safety agencies and the state 911 office within Frontier’s service territory.
• Frontier is to actively pursue state and federal funds to use for redundancy and network improvements.
• Frontier to provide biweekly update to the commission and all public safety agencies within its service territory on its progress in applying for and/or receiving state and federal funds.
• Frontier to identify areas in its network where redundancy and diversity is lacking.
• Frontier is to provide a hierarchy of priorities for the vulnerable areas in its service territory.
• Frontier is to provide estimated budget, capital improvement plan and customer bill impact analysis for improvements and upgrades to its network.
• Frontier is to make all improvements and upgrades reasonable and necessary to achieve redundancy in its network.
• Frontier is to keep the commission apprised of all violations and investigations.
• Frontier is to submit financial records for independent financial audit to the commission.
• Enforcement provisions are included should frontier fail to comply.
On July 17, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the updated remedy order for Frontier Communications. Then on Sept. 8, Frontier Communications was present again at the AZCC. Robin Mitchell, the director/chief counsel of the legal division for the AZCC, outlined in a memo to commissioners, concerns on the topic of the emergency response plan requirements that are contained in the remedy order. The memo highlighted those concerns that the legal division had regarding both state and federal law in the dissemination of critical infrastructure, which also includes emergency response plans.
A motion was presented to grant a request to modify the remedy order to “remove the requirement that the emergency response plan be disseminated to the public safety agencies within Frontier’s service area and the state 911 office and any other requirements related to that.”
The item passed 4-1.
