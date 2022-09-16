The internet and telephone outages from June 11-13, caused by vandalism to a Frontier Communications fiber optic cable near Woodruff, affected residents, businesses and emergency services throughout Apache and Navajo counties.

On June 16, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, Lt. Alden Whipple and Communication Supervisor Caitlin Montoya, along with St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey, met with Arizona Corporation Commission members and representatives from Frontier Communications, to discuss the redundancy of the 911 fiber network.

