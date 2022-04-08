A popular, open to the public class hosted by the White Mountain Shooter’s Association had been suspended for two long years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the class is back and will be held May 14 at the Masonic Lodge in Show Low starting at 9 a.m.
The purpose of this class is to give the users of America’s rifle the knowledge they need to ensure their rifle remains reliable and safe. In fact, safety will be covered as the first and most important item of the class syllabus.
The class will cover the rifle from muzzle to butt plate; it will explain how the rifle works and what parts wear down and how to check to see if they need to be replaced.
WMSA will also perform a limited technical inspection of rifles to ensure it was properly assembled at the factory.
Additionally, popular accessories will be discussed as to what they do and how they do it. Examples of this are the different type of muzzle devices, different types of springs, different triggers, different types of gas blocks, bolt carriers and buffers.
Proper maintenance will be covered in detail. The chief instructor for the class is an Army-trained M16/M4 armorer as well as a civilian-trained AR15 armorer. He is also the 2010 all-Army small arms open class champion.
The care and feeding of the AR rifle class is four hours long and costs $25. All funds collected onsite and will be used to support the Second Knoll Target Range, an Arizona Department of Game and Fish range that supports the shooting needs of the White Mountains area.
The course is limited to 40 attendees and so pre-registration is required. This class has proven very popular in past years, so you are advised to register early.
Attendees are asked to arrive with their rifle in a rifle case or gun bag and empty. Also bring one magazine, again, empty. No live ammunition. Rifles will be cleared in the parking lot with the muzzle directed into a clearing barrel. Cases and bags will be checked to ensure there is no live ammunition.
Arrive at least 15 minutes early so that staff can clear the rifles and then start promptly.
Bring your cleaning equipment, four or five clean rags and a bath towel on which to lay all your rifle parts when your rifle is disassembled. Along with any note taking material you bring, include a new No. 2 pencil with a good eraser.
You can bring fluids. That means your bottle of cleaning solution and lubrication as well as something to drink. But. Your beverage container must have a top that will prevent it spilling its contents if — or rather when — it is knocked over during the class. Swinging your rifle’s upper receiver around as well as cleaning rods invariably knocks stuff over.
Pre-register by calling Jeff Wall at 661-733-7682.
The Masonic Lodge is located at 741 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
Law enforcement personnel are welcome to attend.
