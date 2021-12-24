As the holiday season rolls around once again we hurriedly prepare for that big gathering of family and friends that we look forward to seeing every year. Of course, we always prepare that most awesome Christmas meal that includes all the fixings. Your usual Christmas meal seems to be some of the same items we just had for Thanksgiving. Such standard things as turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy along with cranberry sauce and various types of vegetables. Sometimes we even add additional items for the main course of the meal, like ham or even roast beef. But wait, let’s not forget all the tasty things we have for Christmas desserts after that big main course! Such all-American delights that include apple pie, pumpkin pie, fruitcake and all sorts of Christmas cookies.
Then we sit around the tree and open our presents and watch television and the kids hurriedly playing with the new toys they just received for the remainder of the day. Usually, grandpa doses off for a mid-afternoon nap in the easy chair, just as he did on Thanksgiving. Everyone is content being with loved ones for the day, having all the presents they wanted for Christmas, and of course, their bellies full. But can you imagine all those unused calories that we just ingested? Grandpa dosing off because pretty much all his energy is going to the digestion of that huge meal he just ate. Just like when you feel low on energy or sleepy when you return to work after a big lunch. All those unused calories and carbs are not going to all the necessary things we need to remain functional, fit and healthy. They instead are going straight to storage of fat.
What am I saying here? Don’t partake in our beloved holiday meals? Of course not. Your mental well-being is also very important, and this is one of the best ways we human beings can fill that need for companionship and the love of family. When I was competing in bodybuilding and physique shows, we had what we called our “cheat day.” This was a day (for me usually Sundays) that we had once a week that I could have what I wanted to eat without feeling guilty or having detrimental effects on my body composition for that competition approaching soon. This is because the rest of the week I ate a proper diet and exercised regularly. If you too maintain a regular diet and exercise routine you can also have that so-called cheat day, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, or what have you, and not have it produce long-term negative effects on your body.
So, begin your regular healthy lifestyle today whether it be tomorrow, the beginning of the week after the holidays, or that all so popular New Year’s resolution. But get started soon so you can be there for many more Christmas meals with family and friends to come. And as always, consult your medical professional prior to starting any new fitness or nutritional regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates.
He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
