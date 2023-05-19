Maggie Heath is known in the area as someone who helps veterans. Her father, twelve of her uncles and her husband all served in the military. Her closeness to veterans in her life inspired a passion that has lifted the hearts of many veterans.
Heath has been fighting cancer for seven years. She recently stopped treatment at her doctor's recommendation. She has gone downhill in the past few moths and has been unable to be as involved as she used to be.
“It has been very hard watching her decline the way she has. It breaks my heart," said Ezra Borrego, a dear friend of Heath's. “The veterans and staff have been missing her presence and direction there at the Veterans Village.”
In 2012 Heath, along with Alfred and Ann Aveneti, started the non-profit Walking Down Ranch because they “didn’t feel there was enough being done to help the veterans where they needed the help,” Heath said. Borrego and Heath met in 2018 and they have been friends ever since.
Initially, they worked to meet the basic needs of struggling veterans.
“We just started sitting at the food bank and giving items to the veterans; clothes, and dog food, and vehicle parts, and gasoline, and propane, and paper goods,” she said. “If you’re on an assisted card, a food stamp card or any assistance, these items aren't even purchasable. You cannot utilize that money for the items that you need,” Heath said in a 2018 interview with Borrego. Borrego serves as a board member for WDR and is the community liaison for Savior Hospice and Palliative Care.
After starting this work, Health felt that they could be doing more to help veterans. She and the Avenetis started searching for a property to buy that could house and feed homeless veterans. At that time, Heath said a lot of veterans were living in their vehicles, tents, and even caves. “It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
“There was so much that needed to be done and there was no facility, there was no organization that could actually step in and take care of these needs,” Health said.
They looked at a property in Concho, but that fell through. In 2017, East Mesa Firefighter Charities called Heath and asked if she was interested in the cabins at what used to be the Rainbow Lodge in Lakeside.
EMFC was going to use the location as a children's camp, but they found it difficult to keep up with the frequent vandalism taking place at the property because they were based in Mesa.
Health and the Aventis jumped at the opportunity. Heath said it worked out well for both WDR and EMFC.
“It was perfect because we can house them. They're safe. They have a clean bed, a full stomach and they have the facilities they need,” she said.
Heath and the Aventis raised the money to make WDR a 501(c)(3) by holding fundraisers like bake sales and yard sales. Donations also helped with the purchase of the property, she said.
Heath said those that vandalized the property smashed cabinets, appliances, sinks and toilets with sledge hammers. It took a lot of time, energy and hard work to clean up and repair the cabins, but they managed to do it with the help of many community volunteers. Local businesses also stepped up and donated material to the project.
In December of 2017, Heath signed a lease to open a thrift store, Veterans Village, right next to the cabins. The store opened the following February.
“It has done wonderful because the community has supported it one hundred percent and the donations are overwhelming. The thrift store has paid our utility bills,” she said.
She added that everyone who works at the store works as a volunteer so there are no salaries to cover.
“Everything we have done there has been for the benefit of the veterans,” she said.
Veterans can get things like clothes and furniture at the store at no cost. Money that is made at the store has paid for things like water heaters and new appliances for the cabins.
“The thrift store has just been our blood supply, so to speak, for the cabins,” Heath said.
The cabins are also sponsored each year to help with costs. The cost to sponsor a cabin is $3000 annually. Former sponsors have been individuals, families, businesses and other organizations. Some sponsors dedicate the cabin to someone who has died. Each cabin has a plaque displaying who or what organization has sponsored that cabin.
Those who use the cabins typically come from a crisis situation, Heath said.
“Any day someone can find themselves homeless. And it’s not necessarily because of your own doing.”
The cabins are meant for individuals or families. Occupants do not double up with other occupants, which allows for privacy and comfort. Veterans are also allowed to bring their pets with them.
“They have space to grow, space to heal,” Heath said. “We make sure that when they come in, they’re clothed, they're fed. We help them to get their (VA) benefits if they need benefits.”
Heath recalled one veteran who moved his wife and three children here for a job that came with the promise of housing. When he and his family arrived, he was told that there was no housing available. He and his family turned to Heath and Veterans Village for help.
She recalled another veteran, Dan Johnson, who was staying in a cabin in 2020. “He was all by himself and he was lonesome,” she said. She adopted a dog from a local shelter and gave the dog to Dan for Christmas. Dan was happy to have a companion, and named the dog Amigo. Amigo brightened his spirit. “He said he didn't know if the dog saved his life or if he saved the dogs,” she said.
In 2021, Dan passed away. Before his passing, he charged Heath with Amigo’s care. Heath still has Amigo.
“Maggie is a wonderful lady. She really is. She's the best. I hate to see her so weak,” said Jamie Poteet.
Poteet currently runs the day-to-day operations in Heath's absence. She met Heath in 2019 when she saw a Facebook post asking for volunteers at Veterans Village. Poteet signed on to volunteer and has been there ever since.
“Maggie cares about everybody. She'll go out of her way to help anybody,” Poteet said.
Heath has been a source of strength for Poteet, who had uterine cancer her second year at Veterans Village and, a year later, breast cancer. Heath helped Poteet both times. She would offer to go to treatments with her, and help her any way she could.
“She has made me be a better person. She's my second mom. I've learned a lot from her. She's my superhero,” Poteet said.
“She brought me out of a dark place. Maggie has done more for me than anybody else has.”
Poteet recalled that at Christmastime Health always makes sure that the people around her have Christmas presents for their kids. Heath regularly buys Christmas presents for struggling families. She has done the same at Easter.
“She does a lot. She inspires me to be more like her. She started this walking down the street asking for donations, on her feet, door to door. This is how much she loves this place,” Poteet said. “When she left, she left us a big hole to fill. She went non-stop doing things for this village. This was her life, her dream.”
“I'm still here to see her dream through for her. She needs to know that too — that we're still here for her.”
Heath's hope is that the work to help veterans at WDR and Veterans Village will continue when she's gone. Her favorite part of her work over the years has been “seeing the veterans succeed,” Heath said.
When speaking of Heath's decline in health, Borrego said, “She's a fighter and will do what she can while she still can.”
Any veteran can receive help at Walking Down Ranch and Veterans Village. For more information call (928) 358-1244 or visit thewalkingdownranch.org.
