A new baby falcon arrives in Pinetop

It may not be breaking news, but it is good news – very good news — from the White Mountain Nature Center and the Raptor Flight Show.
Astro, a baby aplomado falcon is a new Pinetop-Lakeside resident.
Astro flew in, not by himself, but the usual way for us humans who travel long distances in a short time – by plane. John Glitsos of Land On Sky got up really early on July 18 to make the three-plus-hour drive to Phoenix to pick him up.
“Thanks to some generous donations and a breeder’s canceled order, we were able to get a male aplomado falcon, Astro,” stated Glitsos in the weekly email newsletter.
Aplomados used to be abundant in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. They nest only in yucca plants that were eliminated by farming and ranching operations and then the birds disappeared.
Thanks to the Perigrine Fund, a nonprofit organization founded in 1970 that conserves threatened and endangered birds of prey around the world, these birds are being re-introduced in the U.S. Land on Sky was on a wait list for 1½ years before it was able to get one. Officials paid $3,000 out of their own pockets as a donation to get a female. They named her Astra. She was only 2 months old when she arrived and was only at WMNC four days when she was stolen from her enclosure at 11:05 p.m. on July 5.
A massive effort to locate Astra began immediately when it was learned she was taken, including a reward that grew to $4,400.
Being only two months old her chances of survival were not good unless she was found or returned immediately. Though Glitsos said they are born hunters, and actually hunt other birds, Astra had only just begun training with Land on Sky to walk up to her food and sit on her perch. She was on a special food diet and vitamins.
Unfortunately, it was discovered through two other burglaries, that Astra had been taken by a 13-year-old boy.
During the arrest of the boy for one of the burglaries, it was learned that he had thrown Astra in the family chicken coop and when his mother went to feed her chickens and thought a hawk had gotten in with her birds, she removed the cover hoping it would fly out.
Astra did fly out and her fate is unknown.
Glitsos said that according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife she did not have much of a chance as 75% of falcons do not make it to one year of age. They are either killed by prey or run into a structure like a tree or window.
People still hold out hope, and keep looking up in hopes of spotting Astra.
Knowing how long it took for Glitsos and his wife, Balinda Strosnider, to get Astra, it wasn’t likely they would find another aplomado and would just be on another long wait list.
Having spoken with other falconers, word got out and when a person who was slated to get two birds canceled one, it was like a miracle.
Male aplomados are smaller than females that are one-third larger than males.
But, Glitsos says that “what Astro lacks in size, he makes up in personality.”
He arrived weighing 230 grams. Monitoring their weight daily is key to keeping falcons healthy so he is already trained to come to his scale. He is up to 241 grams or 8½ ounces. He is in training and is slated to be introduced by September.
WMNC partnered with Strosnider and Glitsos last September to bring raptor shows to the White Mountains. Their star is Funky the owl and several other awe-inspiring raptors.
Land on Sky offers a free daily training exhibition from 3 to 4 p.m. each day of the week – weather permitting.
Spectators get to see the birds fly and ask questions about the animal choice training method they use. Their audience is growing and they have an average of 10 to 35 people each day.
WMNC is located at 425 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
