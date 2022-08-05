A new baby falcon arrives in Pinetop

Meet Astro, a baby aplomado falcon, who arrived at WMNC on July 18. Thanks to a breeder’s canceled order and some generous donations, Land on Sky did not have to wait 18 months to get another aplomado after losing Astra.

It may not be breaking news, but it is good news – very good news — from the White Mountain Nature Center and the Raptor Flight Show.

Astro, a baby aplomado falcon is a new Pinetop-Lakeside resident.

