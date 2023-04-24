Schools continue meal programs during closures

Round Valley Unified School District is one of many school districts in the White Mountains who have activated their free meal program during the state mandated closure of Arizona schools. Call your child’s school or visit their website or social media page to find out where and when meals can be picked up.

 Photo courtesy of Round Valley Unified School District Facebook page

WASHINGTON — Every public-school kid in the United States was eligible for free school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of family income, thanks to the federal government.

While that’s now ended, a growing number of states across the country are enacting universal school meal laws to bolster child food security and academic equity. With little prospect of action soon in Congress, the moves by states show an appetite for free school meals for all developing beyond Washington.

