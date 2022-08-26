Part two of a two-part series
OK, you’ve read my previous article, tested your balance and have established a benchmark; now you are ready to improve your balance.
The Feldenkrais method is an exercise program that focuses on “mindful movement,” and it is an ideal program to help in this area.
This method guides you how to reconnect with your body in order to restore a healthy body and mind connection. Feldenkrais practitioner, Taro Iwamoto, explains this reconnection as “retraining movement patterns from the ground up so you can overcome and move beyond your limitation.”
According to Iwamoto, moving beyond limits means, for example, you could get down and up from the floor effortlessly and comfortably.
Retrain your body
The following three simple Feldenkrais exercises focus on a counter-balance concept. Allowing the body to properly counter-balance while moving in different directions is part of retraining your movement patterns thereby helping you decrease your fall risk.
Before you begin, if you are not confident with your balance, just stay by a wall or counter so you can use it for support if you start to fall. To do these exercises, it is recommended that they are performed barefoot – you want to feel the full surface of your feet. However, if you are uncomfortable with being barefoot, wear sturdy athletic shoes. For example, a pair of walking shoes with a smooth surface would work.
Pay attention to your breathing throughout all the steps. Holding your breath makes your body tense, and it is also an indication that you are starting to lose your balance. You cannot be rigid and stiff and have good balance.
Three-way arm reach
How your body counterbalances during different movement directions teaches your body to move and adjust so the center of the mass stays over your base of support. Focus on moving slowly within your own comfort range without pushing or straining. Your start position for all three initial steps is standing tall with your feet together.
Step 1: Reaching forward
Extend your arms forward at chest height. Reach forward (not down) as far as you can. Imagine a point on the wall that you are aiming for. As you move forward, you’ll notice the hips start to counterbalance by shifting back. (If you don’t counterbalance, you can only reach forward so much before your body starts to fall forward.) Repeat at least 10 times trying to extend your arm reach.
Step 2: Side reaching
Reach one arm out to the side — not down but directly out from your shoulder. Reach as far to the side as you can go. Again, imagine a target so your fingers are aiming for that target. Did you notice when your body started to counterbalance? At this point, did you see your hips move in the opposite direction? Practice at least 10 or more times to one side before switching sides. Look at yourself in the mirror so you can measure each side to determine if you reaching equally per side.
Step 3: Reaching behind
Mark an eye level spot behind you — maybe a picture or lamp. Reach one arm as far back behind you aiming for that spot. Allow your head to turn in that direction. Notice your center of mass shifting. Repeat 10 times to one side before switching arms and sides.
Challenge your balance
If the previous exercises become easy for you, the following two progressions of the three-way arm reach will offer an effective challenge.
Follow all the previous steps again, but with your feet in a different and more advanced position. Instead of putting your feet together, place one heel in front of the opposite foot’s big toe (called a tandem position). Perform the appropriate number of repetitions for each step, then repeat all the steps again with the opposite heel in front.
Your last progression will be to cross one foot in front of the other and placing it alongside and outside the opposite foot. Once you have completed the appropriate repetitions of all three arm reaches in this foot pattern, recross your legs and repeat the series.
You can see that each of the exercises get harder and harder as you move through the different feet positions. But if you discover that you can’t even successfully perform the three steps with your feet together, a modification would be to place your feet hip distance apart. This will provide you with a wider base of support so you can achieve the three steps successfully. But, of course, you don’t want to remain there. Continue to challenge yourself by tackling the other feet positions.
If you don’t use it, you will lose it. Sadly, as we age, balance diminishes, but there are things you can do to improve it. My best advice is to start moving! Nearly any activity that keeps you on your feet and moving will help you maintain good balance.
