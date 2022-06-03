SNOWFLAKE — A small animal rescue is the dream and hopefully soon to be a reality for mother and daughter Wanda and Amanda Ratcliffe.
The mission of Rascal Animal Rescue is to provide care and re-homing for homeless or abandoned small domestic animals. A huge concern also is to bring awareness on how to care for pets and how to care for re-homed pets.
Amanda said, “it seems like there’s a lot of individuals that really just aren’t educated on the care of some pets. They mean well and they really want to be good pet owners, but a lot of things happen. So, bringing awareness on how to care for pets, re-home pets and to help the community in knowing how to care for their pets, is our mission.”
Amanda explained that this idea has been something that she and her mother always wanted to do. “I really was never in a position to be able to make it happen. I needed to be able to support myself first. So, I kind of set myself up to where now it would be a possibility,” she said.
The animal-loving pair chose Snowflake specifically, after a visit. They saw a need and discovered that there aren’t a lot of resources, especially for animals in the area. She said “there’s an impound but not an actual shelter. There’s a lot of abandoned animals and we’ve seen a lot of animals that are just pushed out on the highway. It’s just so heartbreaking. We really liked the community a lot. The people are just awesome. It’s such a great atmosphere and such a great community, something that we really wanted to be a part of. We would really like to see if we can do something to help.”
Amanda works for Pet Allies in Show Low. RJ Owens, Pet Allies executive director, is offering guidance and a little mentoring to the mother/daughter team. They hope to develop a facility similar to how Pet Allies operates. A small animal rescue is mainly for dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, rats, snakes or lizards. “If we do get something like ducks or chickens, we kind of help facilitate getting them to a rescue that does actually handle that specific animal,” said Amanda.
Rascal Animal Rescue is a new start-up, nonprofit organization. They obtained a 501©(3) designation in November. The Ratcliffes have joined the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce and are getting to know the community. Amanda has even become an ambassador with the chamber, attending events, visiting local businesses and just making herself known. Amanda said “we’re really starting from scratch. We are applying for start-up grants and looking for funding that way.”
Their plan is to develop or find a place that can be made into a facility. They are in touch with a local real estate agent currently and are looking in the Snowflake area while applying for grants. They are also seeking donations. They hope that there is someone who may be willing to donate land or a facility. Animal rescues run on pure donation and goodwill of animal lovers, generally.
Amanda went on to explain that as a nonprofit, the whole idea is to start out with volunteers. She said “you have to establish a strong volunteer base, people you can rely on and really have a passion for animals. So, that’s one of the things that we would be working on during the outreach is a good volunteer base.”
Their website at rascalanimalrescue.org states “we are based out of Snowflake, servicing the cities of Snowflake and Taylor. We hope to grow considerably with the help of this amazing community and its members. Seeing a nonprofit to support our community’s animals, we formed our organization to provide sensible solutions. We focus on making the maximum positive effect. Our members and volunteers provide the momentum we need. Using community driven models, we take actions that make a long-lasting difference.
“Donations now would be toward the start-up; we’re fundraising for the facility. If we don’t do fundraising now it really won’t ever get off the ground,” said Amanda.
