SNOWFLAKE — Pointing to the mural on the wall depicting Snowflake’s Fredrickson Park and its ballfield, Lou, Mitch and Kelly Jarvis beamed with pride after the Snowflake Town Council voted to name the ballfield after their father, Blaine Jarvis. (Naming of the field is contingent upon stipulations that may be associated with the donation of the land by the Fredricksons).
Jarvis died on March 29 and the ballfield is one of the key places he will always be remembered.
How will you honor your dad on Father’s Day? Two Snowflake brothers decided to re-create an historic one-mile swim in the Snowflake/Taylpr Community Pool, doing just as their father did many years ago.
Back in the early 1960s, Blaine Jarvis, Sr. was the first man to ever swim one mile (just over 60 laps) in the community pool. Jarvis’ son Lou said, “I was probably seven or eight years old when they first opened the pool. Back then, my dad was on the town council and a Snowflake school teacher. I remember going with him and all the schoolteachers for a swim at five in the morning, and then they would play basketball.
