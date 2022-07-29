Raymond Kidwell and Shawna Wilson

Raymond Kidwell posing with his daughter, Shawna Wilson. Kidwell’s family has organized a search party for Sunday in hopes of finding some reason for his disappearance, and is offering a $1,000 reward for any information or evidence that leads to either an arrest or a resolution.

 Submitted

CONCHO – Raymond Kidwell was last seen on May 25 near his home in Concho. His family members have been exhausting all available resources to find him, and have organized a search party for Sunday in hopes of finding some answers to his well-being and current whereabouts.

Kidwell’s family are hoping that members of the local community are willing to donate their time to help track him down. The designated meeting point is Jiffy Store located at County Rd 5041 in Concho. Volunteer sign-in and general information will start at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and a trip will be made to the location of his abandoned truck at 7:30 a.m. Water, whistles, and evidence markers will be provided for all volunteers. The family asks that all volunteers bring extra water, sun/rain protection, clothing/footwear appropriate for off-road hiking, and a phone or compact camera capable of photographing any evidence that may be found during the search.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.