Raymond Kidwell posing with his daughter, Shawna Wilson. Kidwell’s family has organized a search party for Sunday in hopes of finding some reason for his disappearance, and is offering a $1,000 reward for any information or evidence that leads to either an arrest or a resolution.
CONCHO – Raymond Kidwell was last seen on May 25 near his home in Concho. His family members have been exhausting all available resources to find him, and have organized a search party for Sunday in hopes of finding some answers to his well-being and current whereabouts.
Kidwell’s family are hoping that members of the local community are willing to donate their time to help track him down. The designated meeting point is Jiffy Store located at County Rd 5041 in Concho. Volunteer sign-in and general information will start at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and a trip will be made to the location of his abandoned truck at 7:30 a.m. Water, whistles, and evidence markers will be provided for all volunteers. The family asks that all volunteers bring extra water, sun/rain protection, clothing/footwear appropriate for off-road hiking, and a phone or compact camera capable of photographing any evidence that may be found during the search.
Kidwell’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information or evidence that leads to an arrest or resolution in this missing person case.
Shawna Wilson, one of Kidwell’s five children, called the Independent in hopes that public assistance coupled with her family’s continued efforts can help her family find some closure for the situation. She said, “Of course, we want him found and to be okay. But, at this point, with how long it’s been and with how little we’ve heard, I think we all understand that we’re looking for a body now.”
Wilson currently lives in Harrison, Arkansas, and will be making a trip to the Mountain this weekend to assist with the search. She spoke briefly about her father’s love of his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his enthusiasm for gardening.
Kidwell was born Feb. 28, 1963 and worked as a contractor for various power plants all over the country. His last reported sighting was on May 25. His truck was found on May 29, about five miles away from his house in a marsh. His wallet, phone, and keys were all recovered in his vehicle. His family was alerted of his disappearance on June 3, over a week later.
In the past, Kidwell has struggled with substance abuse. While disappearances weren’t uncommon for him and didn’t cause much concern initially, his lack of communication over the past few months has raised multiple red flags for his family, and has strengthened their belief that foul play was involved.
Kortney Carter, Kidwell’s niece, said, “He would leave on a bender for a couple of days, sometimes a week or more. But he would always answer the phone if someone called to check in. The lack of communication is what has us worried, but at least we have an idea of the situation we’re dealing with.”
Carter works for CAREaz, a non-profit center in St. Johns that offers assistance and support to Apache County residents struggling with addiction or society integration from incarceration or detention. “We’re all aware of the circles he ran with and the mistakes he’s made, and I’m well aware of the stigma that surrounds people like this,” Carter said. “He still needs to be found or recovered, whatever the situation calls for now.”
Raymond’s brother, Martin Kidwell, and his wife Tracy are Carter’s parents, and are primarily concerned with the lack of communication from the law enforcement involved in the investigation. “We heard this and that at the beginning, when he first went missing,” Martin said. “Since then, it’s been almost nothing.”
Their fear, which is shared by Wilson and Carter, is that authorities are not too concerned with the disappearance of an ex-convict with a history of drug problems. “They might be thinking, ‘Well, there’s another one off the street,’” said Tracy. “I hope that’s not the case.”
The authorities handling the investigation could not be reached for comment, but the family was assured at the time of Kidwell’s disappearance that an Apache County sheriff was working on it and would report back when something of substance came up.
In the meantime, Kidwell’s family is hoping that Sunday’s search yields some sort of results, so they may come to grips with what’s happened to him — whatever that may entail.
Anyone that may have some information regarding Raymond Kidwell’s whereabouts, or who is interested in assisting the Kidwell family with their search party on Sunday, is encouraged to contact them at findraymondkidwell@gmail.com.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.