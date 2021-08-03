SHOW LOW – The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) announced the winners of the 2021 4th Annual Recycled Art Exhibition on July 26. Now, they are offering the public an opportunity to not only to come in and view the exhibit, but to cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
“There are 12 very creative entries this year. It is a trash to treasure show, done with tongue-in-cheek, to make you smile,” stated AAWM Show Chairwoman Ann Anspach.
A panel of artists judged the entries which had to be 80% recycled and/or re-used materials and had to be created within the last two years.
The winners are:
Most Creative – “Twisted Goat” by Karen L. Lewis
Most Useful- “GEM” by Reed Bradford (a walking stick)
Most Humorous- “Clean Your House In Style” by Addie Bethoon
Best Use of Materials – “My Great Grandfather’s Tool Chest” by Connor Pierce McQueen
Most Elegant – “Swangoo” by Karen L. Lewis
Best Use of Color – “Rose Pedals Rug” by Laurie Dikes
The Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for viewing the exhibit and to cast your vote for the People’s Choice awards.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. AAWM will host a formal reception at The Center, 251 Penrod Rd. in Show Low, and the public is invited. The Best of Show and the top three People’s Choice awards will be announced at that time.
More information on AAWM can be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
