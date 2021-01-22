The Apache County tax year 2022 real property annual notice of value will be mailed Jan. 29. Notify the Assessor’s Office if your mailing address has changed or if you would like to receive your notice by e-mail.
Sign up for e-statements by submitting an address change and e-statement form (available from the assessor’s website) to its office by mail, email or call the Assessor’s Office for assistance.
The annual notice of value advises property owners of the full cash and limited property values of their property for the 2022 tax year. This is not a tax notice. The Treasurer’s Office will send you a tax notice in September.
If you disagree with your property’s full cash value or property class, you may file a petition with the Apache County Assessor’s Office. The deadline to file a petition is March 30.
Petition forms and their filing instructions can be obtained from the Assessor’s Office website at www.apachecountyaz.gov/Assessor, by mail or in person. Completed petitions for the annual notice of value must be filed with the assessor by 5:30 p.m. March 30. A United States Postal Service postmark is also evidence of the date the petition is filed.
You can contact us at 928-337-7624, apache.assessor@co.apache.az.us or www.apachecountyaz.gov/Assessor.
Assessor’s Office hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is closed on Fridays and national holidays.
