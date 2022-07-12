ST. JOHNS — Residents of Navajo and Apache counties met with the Arizona Corporation Commission on Thursday at the St. Johns High School auditorium. Just as many first responders were in attendance as well, including Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey, Heber-Overgaard Fire Chief “Dee” McCluskey and Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk from St. Johns to name a few.
The internet and cell phone outage on June 11 caused 911 services to be down for 47 hours and 40 minutes and resulted in the death of a 74-year-old man from St. Johns.
Also attending were representatives for U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Mark Kelly. The purpose of the meeting was to let the ACC hear the complaints, concerns and frustrations of the community and public safety officials.
“Our job is to protect you, the consumer and your interests, which includes your safety” said Commissioner Sandra Kennedy.
St. Johns Mayor Spence Udall addressed the commissioners with the continuing concerns of internet and cell phone connectivity in Apache and Navajo counties.
“I think this is more of a systematic issue, and this not a new issue we’ve had in our area,” he said.
Clouse also addressed his concerns for public safety and response services helping over 110,000 residents within 10,000 square miles of Navajo County.
“We carry all of the responsibilities for our public safety partners. Time is of the essence. The world has change with cell phone dependability, but 911 has been used since the 1960s,” he said.
With the June 11 attack on the above-ground fiber optic line off of Woodruff Road, systems were down for Verizon customers as well throughout Apache and Navajo counties. The frustration of multiagency departments was apparent. Fire Chief Dave Niehuis from Vernon stated, “We deal with this on a regular basis.” McCluskey from Heber-Overgaard followed with, “This incident was psychologically damaging, lot of our first responders could not sleep and were worried.”
Apache County dispatch supervisor Jack Ingram spoke of his experience during the outage. “911 was definitely out, and it took 90 minutes before we were able to take 911 calls on our non-emergency landline. But we still could not receive any emergency calls though, due to the cell phone connectivity for our residents.”
On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications filed for bankruptcy, but by May 2021, it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying that it plans to double its fiber-to-the-premises footprint by extending fiber to an additional 3 million homes and businesses in parts of the country. About 8 million customers would still be on the DSL, or “copper line.” Frontier said its Chapter 11 process “reduced its debt by approximately $11 billion and annual interest expense by approximately $1 billion.”
Frontier also said it has “liquidity of over $1.3 billion at emergence, creating flexibility to reinvest in fiber network expansion” in a government filing. Total current liabilities, including long-term debt due within one year, are now $7.2 billion, down from $19.2 billion in 2020.
In May, a $69 million settlement was paid by Frontier, although claiming it was a false accusation. The Federal Trade Commission, along with law enforcement agencies from six states, sued the internet service provider, alleging that the company did not provide many consumers with internet service at the speeds it promised and charged many of them for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.
The FTC’s allegations concern Frontier’s Digital Subscriber Line internet service, which is transmitted over copper telephone wires. Frontier provides DSL service to approximately 1.3 million consumers, many in rural areas, across 25 states.
Going back to at least January 2015, thousands of consumers complained to Frontier and government agencies that the company failed to provide DSL internet service at the speeds they were promised. Many consumers have complained that the slower speeds actually provided by Frontier failed to support the typical online activities they should have been able to perform at the speed tiers Frontier had sold to them. Frontier representatives did not give any statements but were ordered by ACC to docket citizens’ complaints in the auditorium lobby.
An emotional Spivey stated, “We’re held hostage. They’ve (Frontier) come out of bankruptcy; you can read the news articles. They have a billion dollars in liquidity, and they haven’t invested anything here.”
The chief was the only person to receive an applause due to his emotional statements and his passion for his community. Kirk made the meeting at the last minute and stated, “In the absence of data connection, we cannot access electronic medical records, for example in an ambulance. Critical infrastructure must be protected, 30 minutes, three hours or three days; the effects of this is blatantly unacceptable.”
Having listened to the many residents and business owners in the St. Johns area, it’s definitely concerning the vulnerability of a future coordinated attack. Rural residents could not only call 911, but gas stations were down, ATMs were inoperable and business fronts posted notices of “cash only.”
Clouse stated, “We have some of our best on this case, and we are taking this very seriously.”
As one resident asked the commission, “Is this just a test run for something bigger?”
The statement definitely makes people wonder if a small-scale attack has this kind of impact on rural communities throughout two counties what would a larger-scale attack mean for even a more populated metropolitan area?
