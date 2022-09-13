The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services.
According to the website www.ada.gov/ada_intro.htm “the ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush. The ADA is one of America’s most comprehensive pieces of civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination and guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life — to enjoy employment opportunities, to purchase goods and services, and to participate in state and local government programs and services. Modeled after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin – and section 504 of the rehabilitation act of 1973 — the ADA is an ‘equal opportunity’ law for people with disabilities.”
On Aug. 15, four resolutions were signed into law by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, appropriating funding for community projects to improve access for individuals with disabilities within the Navajo Nation government facilities and more. The approved funding includes the following:
• $13.2 million from the Síhasin fund for the Kayenta Judicial complex
• $7.6 million from the Síhasin fund for the Chilchinbeto multipurpose building
• $4.1 million from the Síhasin fund for an apartment and multipurpose complex in Navajo, New Mexico
• $13.3 million from the unreserved, undesignated fund balance for renovations within Navajo Nation government facilities to improve access to persons with disabilities.
An in-person press conference was held Sept. 1 at Navajo Nation Government Offices in Window Rock. Council delegate Eugene Tso formally announced the approval of Resolution CJY-38-22, which designates $13,334,871 for necessary renovations at certain Navajo Nation government facilities to provide access to persons with disabilities.
Tso was the prime sponsor for this resolution, which was passed by the council and signed into law by Nez on Aug. 14. Tso said “the other thing that plays into this is accessibility to chapter houses. A lot of chapter houses out there are not accessible for people with disabilities.”
Tso went on to explain that people with disabilities have reported that they can’t physically access some election facilities.
“People with disabilities want to get the same treatment as those without. They want to access those buildings and mark their own ballots and place their own ballots in the machines. That’s to be the end goal.”
On the topic of employment, Tso said “The Navajo Nation personnel manual, does not even have a section in there of how they’re going to consider people with disabilities for employment or how to provide reasonable accommodations. It’s not there. We’re trying to finish that up. Hopefully we’ll get it done. You have to make sure that your businesses are accessible. Even though we have a Civil Rights Act for people with disabilities, that should remind those who want to do business, that this includes people with disabilities. Also, the Navajo Transit system recently purchased 44 new buses and all of those buses have wheelchair lifts. These are smaller buses, which are easier to maneuver.”
Tso ended his portion of the press conference by saying “we’re not giving up. I’m not giving up.”
In an Aug. 16 media release Nez said, “The administration appreciates the Navajo Nation Council’s support of these critical community projects that will provide a hand up for elders, veterans, students and families. Many of these projects will improve access to essential services and resources, most importantly, contribute to the well-being and growth of communities. We thank members of the council, chapter leaders and staff and division directors for working together to get these projects funded. The administration continues to look forward to many more successful collaborations to provide needed services for Navajo citizens.”
Lizer said, “We continue to invest in community efforts that will evolve examples of community pride and perseverance. Many of these projects will bridge the connection between the past and carry the legacy of our people into the future. Together, we are building the foundation for our children and grandchildren, and we appreciate all partners who contributed to all the projects.”
In addition, the media release stated that ‘plans are finalized to complete the Kayenta Judicial complex, to improve the delivery of justice services to the Navajo people, while providing a safe and adequate work environment for employees.’
