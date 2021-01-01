The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is sending renewal letters to businesses. If a business is selling a product or engaging in a business activity subject to TPT, the business must renew their Arizona Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) license.
The due date to renew a TPT license is Jan. 1. TPT licenses are valid for one calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Licenses renewed within the calendar year must still be renewed at the start of the following calendar year. Failure to renew or renewals received after Jan. 1 will incur penalties and/or late fees.
Renewal Fees
All fees are payable to ADOR using the license number issued by the department. The renewal fee is due at the time of renewal and can be paid via AZTaxes.gov with e-check or ACH debit if that option is already set up on the account.
Arizona does not charge a state “renewal” fee. For a new TPT license issued by ADOR, the cost is $12 plus applicable city fees of up to $50 per jurisdiction.
Out-of-state businesses without a physical presence in Arizona must renew their TPT licenses if they have more than $100,000 in sales to Arizona customers in the current or prior calendar year.
Renew Online
ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to enroll, file, and pay online via the AZTaxes.gov website for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their TPT license electronically from the comfort of your home.
AZTaxes.gov can also be used to update business account information once the account is registered. Please allow up to four hours before using your account for the update to be completed and applied to the account. The account information must be up-to-date before the license is renewed.
How to renew your license on AZTaxes.gov
Go to www.AZTaxes.gov.
Log in using your username and password.
Click “License Renewal” in the ‘Action’ section of your Business List or select “License Renewal” on the left-hand navigation bar.
(You will need the pertinent information for renewal, any changes, payment information, and your e-signature PIN.)
For further assistance on completing a license renewal through AZTaxes.gov, view our video tutorial https://youtu.be/as3OwSBU_8w.
