The Arizona Department of Transportation is providing students with an opportunity to win a piece of the state’s highway history.

ADOT announced it is hosting an essay contest for Arizona students. The 15 contest winners, one per county, will receive an Arizona Centennial sign. The signs were installed on Arizona highways in 2012 to commemorate the state’s century of statehood. The 4-foot signs are currently being replaced by Grand Canyon National Park signs, which means some of the old ones are up for grabs for any Arizona students with some handy writing skills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.