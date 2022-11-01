The Arizona Department of Transportation is providing students with an opportunity to win a piece of the state’s highway history.
ADOT announced it is hosting an essay contest for Arizona students. The 15 contest winners, one per county, will receive an Arizona Centennial sign. The signs were installed on Arizona highways in 2012 to commemorate the state’s century of statehood. The 4-foot signs are currently being replaced by Grand Canyon National Park signs, which means some of the old ones are up for grabs for any Arizona students with some handy writing skills.
The contest is available to students enrolled in a public school in Arizona. The child must be attending classes between the sixth and 12th grades and only one essay may be submitted per school.
The AZDOT website makes sure to clarify that anyone who submits an essay acknowledges that their name, essay and photo may be used in ADOT communications. ADOT says its reason for the contest is to “preserve the Arizona Centennial signs for future generations. The contest offers an opportunity for students to learn more about Arizona’s rich history and a chance to win a unique sign for permanent display at their school.”
Arizona students wishing to participate are asked to write a 400-word essay about Arizona’s five C’s. The essay is expected to be an original, unpublished work. The AZDOT website clarifies, saying, “Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus and Climate. Each of these five resources serves an important role in Arizona’s history. Describe why an element plays an important role in the economy and culture of Arizona. What do they mean to you personally?”
An ADOT news release specifies that Arizona schools are intended to run their individual contests among their students to determine which essay they believe is the most representative of their school’s literary talents.
Designated school administrators or officials are then expected to have the essays turned in by midnight on Jan. 31.
After every submission has been accounted for, a panel of ADOT employees will judge each essay based on “originality, creativity, unique writing style and descriptive language.”
The winners will be announced on Feb. 14.
The organization’s website clarifies that ADOT will be coordinating the delivery of the signs to the winning schools in each county, but each school will be responsible for the placement and installation afterward.
ADOT is excited to see what Arizona students have to say about the economy and culture of their state.
White Mountain parents are encouraged to check in with their children’s public schools and ensure they are aware of this contest.
