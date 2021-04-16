PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will be holding two public information meetings on Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22, for the upcoming project to repave a total of 11 miles of US 60 and SR 260 in Show Low.
The meetings, which will be held online and through calling in, will offer more information on the project and the opportunity to ask questions. Details on joining the meetings, including access codes and links, can be found on azdot.gov/Show Low.
Those interested in participating can log on to the website to access the link to join virtually. Those participating by phone can call 1-408-418-9388 and use the meeting access code to join the meeting.
The meeting on April 21 will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting on April 22 will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
If you cannot participate in one of the upcoming meetings, they will be recorded and posted on the project website at azdot.gov/ShowLow afterwards. The public can always submit questions to the project team through the following ways:
• Project webpage or the ADOT website at azdot.gov
• Calling the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530
• Writing to ADOT Community Relations at 1655 W. Jackson St., MD126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
The project will include removing the existing pavement and replacing it with new pavement. Other work includes installing new guardrail, curb and gutter and sidewalks. The project is scheduled to start in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.