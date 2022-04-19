PHOENIX – With springtime upon us, the Arizona Department of Transportation reopened three White Mountains-area state highways Thursday, April 14, after being closed for the winter.

State Routes 261, 273 and 473 all branch off from State Route 260 and lead to popular lakes in the White Mountains such as Big Lake and Hawley Lake.

These highways typically close for the winter as part of ADOT’s winter road management plan.

State Route 366, which leads up Mount Graham near Safford, will reopen on April 15.

Another highway that closes for the winter, State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to reopen along with park facilities in mid-May.

When traveling this spring and summer, please remember to do the following:

• Make sure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled in.

• Check tire pressure, fluids and more to make sure a vehicle is in proper running condition.

• Be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely, and building in extra travel time.

• Get enough sleep before the trip.

• Bring extra water and food.

• Never drink and drive.

Check for information about highway restrictions and more by visiting az511.gov, calling 511 or following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).

