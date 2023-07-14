Car tanker fire

Responders on scene snapped these photos of the fire that shut down Hwy. 87 near Rye after a car crashed into a fuel tanker on Friday, July 7.

 Town of Payson

Making the trip back from the valley will be a little easier this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened both northbound lanes of State Route 87 Friday.

The right lane of the highway was closed near milepost 243 after a tanker fire damaged the pavement last week.

