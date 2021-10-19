An After the Fire public meeting, online and in-person, is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum in Miami, 150 N. Plaza Circle.
This year, the Telegraph and Mescal fires impacted hundreds of lives and charred over 250,000 acres of land. Driven by persistent drought and exacerbated by extreme temperatures, the fires burned acres in Pinal and Gila counties and the San Carlos Apache Reservation, damaging dozens of structures and causing evacuations of multiple communities. Following containment, our record monsoon season triggered floods and debris flows that threatened property and lives.
Despite these hardships, natural disasters have a way of binding communities together, creating opportunities for collaboration toward recovery and resilience. On Oct. 29-30, the public is invited online and in-person to Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum to hear from their natural resource managers and community leaders about potential short and long-term impacts on the landscape and watershed.
The Cobre Valley Watershed Partnership is hosting this event in collaboration with Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum, US Forest Service, University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center, and Cooperative Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.