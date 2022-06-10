Frequent and former fliers in the White Mountains can expect big changes at Show Low Regional Airport within the next month.
Southern Airwaves has announced a new service that will handle daily departures from Show Low to Phoenix starting July 1.
This will replace Boutique Air’s previous service to Phoenix, which had been in place since 2016. Show Low Regional Airport, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Show Low City Council all worked in unison over the past several months to find an acceptable airline that they felt would benefit the city of Show Low and its residents.
Staffing issues, partially brought about from the pandemic, had caused Boutique Air’s quality control at the airport to decline over the last two years. In a press release from mid-May, Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways said, “It takes time to earn the community’s trust. We have rebuilt community air service many times before, and we understand how to do it. Since our June 2021 launch at Chadron, Nebraska, where we took over from the same carrier as Show Low, the city has enjoyed a perfect 100% controllable completion rate — the highest in the country.”
Jacob Allen, manager of the Show Low airport, expressed enthusiasm and optimism when asked about how he felt with the upcoming changes.
“From a passenger’s perspective, not much will be changing. You’ll arrive at the same gate in Phoenix. You will be in the same terminal in Phoenix. They fly the same aircraft that Boutique currently flies”, he said. “The transition from Boutique to Southern will be very smooth. It’ll be pretty much the same experience, just different companies performing that service.”
A change that customers will notice is in the price. Because the airport will continue to be supported by the Essential Air Service program, a program set in place by the USDT to guarantee that small, rural communities maintain a minimal level of regular air travel, customers can expect cheaper rates to fly with Southern than with Boutique.
Allen clarified, “We get a subsidy from the US government to keep the ticket prices from getting outrageously expensive, so this is a great deal for passengers. We, the community, are very lucky to have it. There are not many airports in the country that qualify for this kind of support, so we appreciate the USDT for making that possible.”
It is important to note that the airline and airport are two different entities. While they work in tandem to get their customers to their destination effectively and safely, both operate with different staff and under different guidelines. Because of Boutique Air’s underperformance, Allen is hopeful that this change in airlines will help alleviate the unwarranted concerns the public has regarding the airport.
“We want people to know that it’s a new airline, but we (the airport) aren’t going anywhere. We’re looking forward to an increase in performance and reliability by a wide margin. Boutique did well for a long time. But the pandemic hit them hard. Reliability became a problem, and we’re looking forward to improving that. It can only go up from here,” Allen said.
Allen closed by mentioning he has already booked a flight in July through the new airline and is hoping many more passengers will join him.
“I try to encourage people to use the service out of here because it’s a blessing to have it. I’ve flown on Boutique before in the past, and I’m looking forward to flying on Southern in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.