Show Low Regional Airport, Boeing 727-224

A Boeing 727-224 airplane awaits passengers at Show Low Regional Airport.

 Courtesy of the City of Show Low

The city of Show Low has sky-high expectations for some new improvements coming to Show Low Regional Airport, including new lights and possibly a newly constructed runway.

Earlier this month, Show Low City Council voted to move forward with two projects meant to improve operations at Show Low Regional Airport.

Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.