A local high school student has been awarded a two-year basketball scholarship to Chandler Gilbert Community College.
Hard work, determination and love of the game set Alchesay High School senior Jaylyn Nashio up for success, said Coach Rick Sanchez.
Sanchez has coached Nashio in basketball for 3 years.
“She’s tough. She moves well. She’s quick. She has a good shot. When she plays defense she is a tough defender. She sees the court well and can pass incredibly,” Sanchez said.
“She’s a great assist leader because she can see the court so well. She has a great outside 3 point shot. She plays well with the team — she’s a good team player,” he added.
Nashio is a shooting guard for AHS, and has loved basketball since she was very young. She started playing in pre-school and never looked back.
“I like to win. I like that feeling,” Nashio said.
“I knew at a young age that I wanted to go to school to play sports, and just go further with sports and education,” she said.
She loves the excitement that comes with playing basketball.
The Whiteriver community is very supportive of school sports, she said.
“It feels like everyone in the community shows up (to games),” Nashio said.
Nashio is looking forward to attending CGCC.
“It’s a really nice campus. Everyone is nice there. They’re willing to help me hands-on with the athletic training I want to go into,” she said.
After her schooling she looks forward most to helping athletes with injuries and injury prevention.
She sprained her ankle at the beginning of her junior year and had to sit out half of the basketball season, which inspired her to go into a career that will allow her to help other athletes.
She loves her AHS team.
“They all just know how to work together. We have great chemistry together,” she said.
She added that the team has been playing together since middle school and they all know each other really well.
She acknowledges that practices can be hard at times, bu "all the hard work — it just all pays off at the end,” she said.
Nashio plans to pursue a career in sports medicine at CGCC.
A few people spoke at Nashio’s signing including her mother, JT Nashio, and her grandmother, Delta Nashio.
Whiteriver Apache Tribal Chairman Kacey Velasquez also spoke. He said he learned that he is related to Nashio.
“Your bloodlines basically run through my bloodlines,” Velasquez said.
He went to tell Nashio that she is a part of his family, and had some words of advice for her.
“When times get tough always think about how hard our people struggle on this reservation,” Velasquez said.
“You will determine the lifestyle that you want to live. You are responsible as an adult. You create your own destiny. My hope for you, for your destiny, is to be successful, to be educated. Once you complete your studies, come home and help our people,” he said.
He went on to say that the tribe will have a multi-million-dollar hospital built in the next 18 months. He said he hopes that Nashio will come back and work at the hospital when she’s done with her studies.
Sanchez is fully supportive of Nashio’s decision to attend CGCC. “She will do well. She has that will to win and every team needs players that have that will to win,” he said.
