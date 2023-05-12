A local high school student has been awarded a two-year basketball scholarship to Chandler Gilbert Community College.

Hard work, determination and love of the game set Alchesay High School senior Jaylyn Nashio up for success, said Coach Rick Sanchez.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.