If you came to see Willie,
I’m afraid you’ve made a big mistake
I’m not Willie, I’m just Almost
He’s the real thing, I’m a fake!
— Parody sung by Almost Willie to the tune of “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain”
We realized, of course, that this Willie wasn’t the real thing, but we enjoyed his appearance and performance, marveling how much he resembled the actual Willie Nelson. “Willie’s” name is Tom Bradshaw, also known as, Almost Willie – a Willie Nelson impersonator.
Bradshaw was a medic in the army in the late ’60s and then became a funeral director and a county coroner. So how did a former funeral director become a Willie Nelson impersonator? He told me that this new identity actually emerged 37 years ago. “I was invited to a Halloween party, and someone suggested that I add a little white to my beard and appear at the costume party as Willie Nelson,” he explained. He followed the advice and won the contest for best costume! Almost Willie embraced this new guise and has not looked back since.
A lot of hard work and perseverance has provided Almost Willie with many performing opportunities throughout the U.S. Most notably, he performed and made appearances at Sturgis, South Dakota, Billy Bob’s, The Nashville Palace, Opryland Hotel and even the Michigan State Penitentiary. According to Almost Willie, his “dream was to not be too famous and so far his dream has come true,” he commented with a chuckle.
Bradshaw related a story that occurred at a Farm Aid concert in Indianapolis while the real Willie was performing onstage. He said he was mobbed by autograph-hunting fans who felt Amost Willie was close enough to the real person. “This happens frequently when fans refuse to believe the two are not the same.” He reminisced about some of his exciting experiences throughout his Almost Willie career. For example, he won first prize in a Willie Nelson look-alike contest in Dallas, was on the front page of the Nashville Banner, and People magazine ran a photo of him in its two-page spread covering the country music Fan Fair concert.
The most common question he is asked is “Have you ever met the real Willie Nelson?” As a matter of fact he did. He had been impersonating Nelson for about 18 years when Nelson called him while Bradshaw was in Texas. Nelson invited him to play golf and also gave him front row tickets for his performance. It was at this concert that Bradshaw signed autographs – in the name of Almost Willie — for several hundred fans. “Willie Nelson also gave me lifetime backstage passes,” Bradshaw proudly proclaimed.
Four Winnebagos and two Greyhound buses later, Bradshaw has performed in lounges, county fairs, country music shows and casinos – last count almost 5,500 places. Almost Willie is an entertainer – he loves to please the crowds. Fans enjoy his resemblance to the “real thing” and appreciate their favorite Nelson songs that are sung just for them.
He doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. In fact, the Almost Willie show has grown into a captivating 90-minute show that includes some of Willie Nelson’s popular hits such as: “Whiskey River,” “Good Hearted Woman,” “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain,” “Seven Spanish Angels,” “On the Road Again,” and “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.”
His upcoming events will be held at Country Court (Hideaway Lounge) on June 9, and Big John’s Texas Barbeque in Page from July 3-10. And if you are in the Sturgis area planning on attending the world’s largest Harley Davidson Bike Rally held every year in August, look up Almost Willie. He will be performing there – something he has done since 1995.
Bradshaw is so appreciative of his fans and the enthusiastic support he has received over the years. When he talks about his future, he says, “There is nothing in life I would rather be doing than entertaining people with ‘Willie gigs.’ ”
It looks like Almost Willie will continue to be a crowd pleaser wherever he goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.