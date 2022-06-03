Once again summer is here and time for fun, friends and music. The annual Alpine Country Blues Festival is being held on June 17-18 with a lineup of talented musicians from around the country.
This year’s event will kick off at 4 p.m. June 17 when the gates open.
Ronnie Glover and Rio Trio will perform from 6 to 7:10 p.m. followed by Harlis Sweetwater from 7:20 to 9.
On June 18, the gates open at 10 a.m. The band Kareeta will start the show and play from 11 until 12:10 p.m., followed by Kevin Burt, Desert Dixie, Harry Luge, Chuck Hall, Dennis Jones and then ending with Joanna Conner from 7 to 8:30 p.m. being the final act.
The event is being held at Melody Field on Highway 180, two blocks east of the highway junction 180 and 191.
There will be top-notch food vendors along with easy access and walking distance to Alpine restaurants. Friday’s tickets are $20, and children under 12 are free. Saturday’s tickets are $40, children under 12 are free, and weekend passes are $55 with children under 12 free.
Motorcycle parking is also free so bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a Father’s Day outing while you enjoy listening and watching some great live performances in the heart of the White Mountains.
The Music on the Mountain Festival is sponsored by local businesses and was created to help those local businesses survive after the devastation left in the wake of the Wallow Fire. The Wallow Fire started on May 29, 2011, and was named after the Bear Wallow Wilderness area.
It burned over 500,000 acres of Arizona forest land consuming four commercial buildings, 36 other buildings and 32 residents with five others damaged. Communities and towns of Luna, New Mexico, Blue River, Alpine, Greer, Nutrioso, Sunrise, Eagar and Springerville had to be evacuated, crippling the economy of the area.
The music festival is now an annual event and has been going on for the last 10 years with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The business owners and proprietors of Alpine would like to invite everyone to come and join in a wonderful weekend of music and the scenic beauty of the White Mountains. Every year just keeps getting better, so bring friends and family and enjoy an amazing Father’s Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.