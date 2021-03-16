SPRINGERVILLE — The Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests has closed the Alpine Community Brush Pit for public access and use, effective March 9 until further notice.
The community brush pit, also known as the Alpine Burn Pit, will remain closed for the community’s health and safety as increased fire danger conditions continue to be a concern. The closure is the result of a recent fire incident originating at the pit.
On March 8, the Springerville Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of smoke and active fire near the pit. Fire crews responded and, upon arrival, found slash or green waste dumped onto hot coals had caught fire. The brush pit fire caused a small spot fire, less than a 0.10-acre, outside the pit boundary. A spot fire is any new fire ignited outside the main fire, resulting from embers from leaves, twigs, and other burning materials that the wind carries beyond the original fire igniting additional fuels.
Firefighters secured the spot fire’s perimeter, stopping forward progression of the fire, and remained on scene until there was no longer threat of escape. Fire personnel will continue to monitor the burn pit until it is completely out.
Smoke may be visible from Alpine, along portions of Highway 180 and the Blue Road (County Road 2104). Motorists are advised to drive safely as smoke may limit visibility. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures, although there should not be a large volume of smoke being produced. Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: azdeq.gov.
The public can obtain additional information via the following:
• Local Ranger Station: Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000
• 311 Information at 928-333-3412
• Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/A_SNFs
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/apachesitgreavesnfs
