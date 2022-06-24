Show Low Days proved to be a jovial experience for many White Mountain residents, but for one Snowflake teen it may prove to be a life-changing experience.
Alyssa Davis, 14, competed in the Voice of the White Mountains singing competition held on June 11 at Frontier Park in Show Low. After going up against some of the best vocalists on the Mountain, Davis was announced the winner. She received a variety of prizes for her victory, including a cash prize dedicated to studio time to record one of Davis’ original songs for distribution on sites such as Spotify.
“It was a cool opportunity for me, to perform and sing my songs for everyone,” Davis told the Independent. Her mother, Lindy, sat in on her daughter’s interview and added, “She was so excited afterwards. She came off the stage talking about how much the crowd loved her, and they really did.”
Davis started the competition with an Olivia Rodrigo mash-up of songs she listens to regularly, which she followed up with two original songs. The first, “Fourteen,” is all about trials and tribulations of being that age and not being allowed to do a number of things that most adults, she feels, take for granted. Her concluding song, “A Boyfriend for Me,” takes on slightly more complicated subject matter. “It’s just about wanting a boyfriend. That’s basically all it’s about,” Davis clarified with a laugh.
Davis attends Snowflake High School, where she will be returning in the fall as a sophomore. She maintains straight A’s in her classes and participates in various after-school activities, including drama and choir. When not performing, she enjoys watching shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Friends.” She enjoys board games with her family, who have all actively supported her from an early age.
“Since I was about 3, I’ve been dancing or tumbling, anything to get on a stage and perform,” Davis mentioned when asked about her young age. Her mom added, “She lights up on a stage. Give her a crowd, and she’ll try and bring them all in and give them an experience. She could barely walk, but she would be climbing up on counters trying to get someone to notice her.”
Stefan Wehnau, one of the organizers for Show Low Days, definitely took notice. He commented, “The contest was a success because of the efforts of Ashley Westcott. Her ability to organize and bringing an idea to reality only helped to add to the success of Show Low Days for the chamber. Alyssa Davis’ participation, her openness in her songwriting and musicality, set the bar for Show Low Days first Voice of the White Mountain contest,” he said in an email.
So what comes next for this young talent? Outside of possibly performing at other local events, including potentially singing the national anthem in Show Low, Davis says she doesn’t really know. Her mom said, “I think she wants to sing wherever anyone will let her. She wants to get more comfortable with the stage.”
Alyssa agreed, simply saying, “That’s basically it. I want to get better and keep having fun with it.”
Regardless, Show Low Days is surely not the last that the community will hear of Alyssa Davis, this year’s Voice of the White Mountains.
