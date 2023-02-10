Police light bars
PHOENIX — Arizona police departments have been struggling for years to hire enough officers, but one Republican legislator says that’s no reason the state shouldn’t require that they respond to calls sooner – and punish them if they don’t hit the state mandate.

Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, is pushing a bill that would require every Arizona city and town to have an average response time of no more than five minutes to all emergency calls.

longtimeresident

Hey State Legislators, how about enacting a response mandate for the agency you have State control over. DPS. The State has left this agency to wither on the vine due to poor funding so up here we rarely see DPS officers. State of AZ, get your own act together before you tell everyone else how to operate.

