PHOENIX — Arizona police departments have been struggling for years to hire enough officers, but one Republican legislator says that’s no reason the state shouldn’t require that they respond to calls sooner – and punish them if they don’t hit the state mandate.
Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, is pushing a bill that would require every Arizona city and town to have an average response time of no more than five minutes to all emergency calls.
Those staffing challenges are even more acute in rural Arizona, critics say, and Gress’ proposal would cause more harm than good.
“When you set up these arbitrary bills, you’re setting rural communities up for failure,” said Barry Aarons, a lobbyist for the city of Prescott.
Many times, rural communities have a lot of ground to cover with limited officers.
Gress’ proposal would be impossible in some tribal communities, said Rep. Myron Tsosie, a Democrat from Chinle. The Navajo Nation Police Department has only five officers to cover 300 square miles around his town, he said.
“How do they respond to all those calls in under five minutes?” he wondered, noting that it sometimes takes days for police to respond to calls on the Navajo Nation.
Gress said the issue was raised by many of his constituents, and he characterized his legislation as “part of a larger effort to provide critical resources to law enforcement.” He explained that violent crime rates are at an all-time high and that “this bill backs the blue by helping set targets for cities and towns to budget for the blue.”
Joe Clure, the executive director of the Arizona Police Association, represents approximately 12,000 Arizona law enforcement members and praised the bill as “very impactful to citizens requesting our emergency response.”
He explained that, if police officers can arrive to calls within five minutes, it would mean that the number of officers is sufficient and that officers would be safer.
“Standards in our industry are lacking,” Clure said.
Other parts of House Bill 2418 direct the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission to set one standard of rules and guidelines on the emergency response time and require cities and towns to provide their response times to the ACJC annually.
If a municipality fails to meet the five-minute requirement within the first year, it would have to propose a plan of action to the ACJC and will have one more year to get its response time to five minutes. If it still doesn’t make that time, then it would be required to notify its residents about its response time.
The legislation was debated by the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee on Feb. 6, but the panel did not vote on it.
The bill is scheduled to be heard again on Feb. 13, where an amendment will be proposed to create a study committee to look further into this issue.
———
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
(1) comment
Hey State Legislators, how about enacting a response mandate for the agency you have State control over. DPS. The State has left this agency to wither on the vine due to poor funding so up here we rarely see DPS officers. State of AZ, get your own act together before you tell everyone else how to operate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.