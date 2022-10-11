We get to watch a big, full-blown, big-budget murder mystery on the screen every year or two. It is a genre that I enjoy, and when they are done well, films like "Death on the Nile" or the recent "Knives Out" please the public and make money for the producers. Producers have to live, too, just like anyone else. We once referred to these films as 'drawing room mysteries,' even if they took place on a train.

"Amsterdam" certainly qualifies as a big, full-blown movie in all respects. It has a cast stuffed full of famous actors, including several of my favorites. The suspects in the murder case, set in New York in the 1930s, include Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington (son of Denzel). Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Mike Myers and Michael Shannon appear. Shannon played in the aforementioned "Knives Out." Chris Rock, Tymothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Ed Begley Jr., Zoe Saldana and even Robert De Niro all have parts. You will want to see this movie just to count the stars.

