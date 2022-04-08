PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Candidate packets for the office of mayor and Town Council became available on Jan. 6 for the Aug. 2 primary election for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Nine packets were picked up by potential candidates and eight were returned by Monday’s deadline.
The filing period for candidate nomination papers began on March 7.
According to Deputy Clerk Kristi Salskov, the two candidates for the office of mayor are incumbent Stephanie Irwin and Jennifer Brimhall.
Sterling Beus and Taber Heisler, both incumbents, and James Brimhall are running for the three four-year seats, and incumbent Lynn Krigbaum, Norris Dodd and Timothy Kendzlic are running for the two-year seat.
Heisler was appointed on Feb. 17 to fill the vacancy left by Councilor Mazie Hastings, whose resignation was accepted by council on Jan. 7 due to health issues. Hastings was elected in 2018 to a four-year term that expires in November.
Kendzlic, who also applied to fill Hasting’s council seat, most recently applied for the Planning and Zoning seat left vacant by Commissioner David Orris, whose resignation was accepted on March 24.
Kendzlic was approved by the commissioners on that date to fill Orris’ seat that was placed on the council agenda for its approval on Thursday. His term will expire in July 2024.
The council meeting had not taken place at press time for Friday’s edition.
James Brimhall also applied for Hasting’s seat and subsequently applied to Planning and Zoning. He was appointed by council as a commissioner on Oct. 21, replacing Commissioner Larry Agan. His term expires in July 2024.
Dodd is a former PTLS councilor who was elected to a four-year term in 2007.
Proposition 429, a Permanent Base Adjustment, will also be on the primary ballot. The town is seeking voter approval to permanently adjust the expenditure base of the town as determined by the Economic Estimates Commission.
A general election will be held on Nov. 8 to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
Mayoral or council candidates must be 18 years of age at the time of the primary election and be a qualified elector who has resided within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside for one year preceding the election. Council members are non-partisan and serve at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.